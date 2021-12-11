Sniper Elite 5 will take you to France when it releases next year

Rebellion has announced Sniper Elite 5, the next iteration in the action-adventure shooter series.

Relasing simultaneously on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, the Epic Games Store, Steam and Windows Store, Sniper Elite 5 once again stars Karl Fairburne who will travel to 1944 France to destroy Operation Kraken.

As the elite marksman and SOE Operative, Fairburne is connected to a covert US Ranger operation to provide Sniper support as they seek to weaken the Nazis’ Atlantikwall fortifications along the coast of Brittany. However, stranded behind enemy lines, he is forced inland where he rendezvous with the French Resistance as they uncover a secret Nazi project that threatens to end the war before the Allies can invade Europe.

Your goal as a sniper is to take out high ranking Nazi officers in order to uncover the plans behind Operation Kraken and destroy it before it can begin.

Your battle will take you across the real-world locations that are as "accurate as possible," and are the "largest, most interactive and immersive maps" ever seen in the Sniper Elite series.

The game will also feature customization options that will allow you to personalize your rifle, other weapons, and ammo, to suit the mission and your play style.

Here's a list of features:

Expansive Campaign – real-world locations have been captured using photogrammetry to recreate a living, immersive environment, and multiple infiltration and extraction points and kill list targets provide a whole new perspective on each mission. Take on the Nazi plot solo or work with a partner, with improved co-op mechanics allowing you to share ammo and items, give orders, and heal each other.

– real-world locations have been captured using photogrammetry to recreate a living, immersive environment, and multiple infiltration and extraction points and kill list targets provide a whole new perspective on each mission. Take on the Nazi plot solo or work with a partner, with improved co-op mechanics allowing you to share ammo and items, give orders, and heal each other. Advanced gunplay physics and traversal – use ziplines, slide down slopes, and shimmy along ledges to reach the perfect vantage point, or to sneak past a sharp-eyed lookout. Factor in rifle stock and barrel options along with gravity, wind, and heart rate while you line up your sights on the target.

– use ziplines, slide down slopes, and shimmy along ledges to reach the perfect vantage point, or to sneak past a sharp-eyed lookout. Factor in rifle stock and barrel options along with gravity, wind, and heart rate while you line up your sights on the target. High calibre customisation – use workbenches to customise and upgrade virtually every aspect of your weapon. Change scopes, stocks, barrels, magazines, and more. Rifles, secondary weapons, and pistols all have a huge variety of options. On top of that, you can select the ammo to suit your target, from armour piercing right down to non-lethal.

– use workbenches to customise and upgrade virtually every aspect of your weapon. Change scopes, stocks, barrels, magazines, and more. Rifles, secondary weapons, and pistols all have a huge variety of options. On top of that, you can select the ammo to suit your target, from armour piercing right down to non-lethal. Invasion mode drop-in PvP – you can invade another player’s Campaign as an Axis sniper and engage in a deadly game of cat and mouse, providing a new dimension to the challenge as you stalk your prey. Alternatively, as Karl you can call for assistance and have a second sniper drop in to help you out of a tricky situation.

– you can invade another player’s Campaign as an Axis sniper and engage in a deadly game of cat and mouse, providing a new dimension to the challenge as you stalk your prey. Alternatively, as Karl you can call for assistance and have a second sniper drop in to help you out of a tricky situation. Tense adversarial multiplayer – customize your character and loadout and earn XP, medals, and ribbons as you take on intensely competitive 16 player battles that will really test your sharpshooting skills. If co-op’s more your style, you can team up with up to 3 other players against waves of enemies in Survival mode.

– customize your character and loadout and earn XP, medals, and ribbons as you take on intensely competitive 16 player battles that will really test your sharpshooting skills. If co-op’s more your style, you can team up with up to 3 other players against waves of enemies in Survival mode. Enhanced kill cam – more realistic and grisly than ever, the trademark X-ray kill cam returns, showing you the true destructive power of each shot. Bones deflect bullets unpredictably, ripping a new path through enemy bodies. SMGs and pistols can also trigger kill cams, including multiple shots in dramatic slow motion.

The game is set for release in 2022.