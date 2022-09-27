Slime Rancher 2: How to get Silky Sand

In Slime Rancher 2, you get to do more of what everyone loved about Slime Rancher, except it’s wholly improved. Rainbow Island looks as beautiful as ever, with plenty of environments to zoom around and slimes to collect.

Between kidnapping wild slimes and finding what to feed them, you’ll also spend a lot of time harvesting resources across Rainbow Island so that you can craft new tools, upgrade them, and ultimately improve your conservatory. One of many items you’ll need to find is Silky Sand, and with that in mind, here’s where you can harvest Silky Sand in Slime Rancher 2.

How do I get Silky Sand in Slime Rancher 2?

Before all else, you’ll need to have upgraded your vacpack using the Science Lab’s Fabricator so that it’s able to harvest resources. This requires 450 Newbucks and 10 Cotton Plorts, and if you’re stuck, we delve into it some more in our guide to farming for another important resource, Radiant Ore.

Once you have the Resource Harvester upgrade, you’re good to start collecting Silky Sand. This particular item takes the form of a pot, and can be gathered from the small jets around Rainbow Island.

That said, not all of these small jets will give you Silky Sand; you’ll need to focus on beach areas full of coral to find the right jets.

The best place to go during the early-game is Ember Valley, and we’ve placed a few markers on the map below where we found Silky Sand. Each jet will give you between 2 and 3 of the resource, and once your pockets are full, all you need to do is deposit it into the Refinery and craft away!

While spawn points appear to be random, it's still worth seeking out these spots in your hunt for Silky Sand.

