Slime Rancher 2: How to get Primordy Oil

Slime Rancher 2 has arrived, and while it remains in early access, it’s already shaping up to be a more refined, improved version of its predecessor. Taking on the role of Beatrix LaBeau, you’ll find that you’ve a whole conservatory to take care of on the Far, Far Range.

Take a look at the Slime Rancher 2 trailer to see what else you ought to expect from the title.

You’ll spend much of your time fawning over cute slimes while harvesting resources and collecting Plorts, and one of many materials you’ll want is Primordy Oil. Used for crafting various gadgets and decor, it’s a must-have resource, but where can you get it? In this guide, we’ve explained exactly how to get Primordy Oil in Slime Rancher 2.

How do I get Primordy Oil in Slime Rancher 2?

First things first, you’ll need to make sure that you have the Resource Harvester. You can get this upgrade at the Fabricator in the Science Lab with 450 Newbucks and 10 Cotton Plorts! We delve into some more detail about the upgrade in our guide to Radiant Ore.

With the Resource Harvester raring to go, you’ll next want to make your way to the Ember Valley region. Once here, you’ll want to look out for small jets in the ground, normally near the edge of the land. That said, when harvesting from these jets, be careful not to drop the resources, as you risk them falling into nearby waters!

These small jets can be found all over the map, but it’s the ones in Ember Valley that’ll give you Primordy Oil. With each harvest, you should hopefully bag between 2 and 2 Primordy Oil.

Now, don’t forget to deposit the Primordy Oil into the Refinery, so you can use it for utilities, upgrades, and more!

