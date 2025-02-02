Turns out those Sleeping Dogs aren't lying, as that new Simu Liu-involved film adaptation might be further ahead than you thought

That Sleeping Dogs movie that Simu Liu teased earlier this week might be a little further in development than we thought.

The life of a Sleeping Dogs movie isn't an easy one; while it's been obvious for a while now that a sequel was never coming, there was hopes it could find new life as a movie, with Donnie Yen (Ip Man, Star Wars: Rogue One) originally meant to star in it. Near the start of the month the actor shared that, as it turned out, that movie isn't happening, even though Yen apparently put a lot of work into getting the game adapted. And then a twist came earlier this week that Simu Liu, best known for his role as the titular Shang-Chi in the MCU, shared that he was "working with the rights holders to bring Sleeping Dogs to the big screen." Now, as shared in a report from IGN, it seems that the film is further along than just that.

According to a source close to the project that spoke with IGN, the movie is currently in development, and Liu himself is set to both produce the film, as well as play the lead role of Wei Shen. Details seem to be pretty scant aside from that, so we'll have to wait and see if Square Enix, publisher of the original game, makes any kind of announcement. Presumably the film will be produced by Original Film, the studio that was set to make the original adaptation with Yen in the lead role, unless the adaptation rights have shifted to another studio.

Sleeping Dogs originally came out in 2012, and was met with positive reviews pretty much across the board. It was often compared to Grand Theft Auto, albeit set in Hong Kong, and while it's beloved by fans, some lofty sales expectations from Square Enix meant that a sequel never materialised. Fingers crossed for all you fans out there that a film adaptation could actually get a sequel made!