Our Sleeping Dogs movie and sequel dreams may not be dead, and the Marvel star responsible has said the thing about pork buns to prove he knows the Wei

Rise from your sleep, fellow slumbering canines enjoyers! Our hopes for a film adaptation of Square Enix's wonderful triad-kicking not quite GTA Sleeping Dogs may still be alive, with Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu now seemingly fighting to do what Donnie Yen unfortunately couldn't, and if he can pull it off, he's also got a sequel on his wishlist.

I know, everything looked very bleak after Yen revealed earlier this month that he'd essentially had to give up on the live-action Sleeping Dogs movie he was set to star in, with Hollywood execs apparently not willing to give him the time of day about the project or back it. But we may be back in business.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Responding to a random Sleeping Dogs enjoyer on Twitter, Liu wrote that he's "working with the rights holders to bring Sleeping Dogs to the big screen". Given he's best known for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and also playing a Ken in Greta Gerwig's Barbie, you can definitely see Liu having the range required to be a pretty killer Wei Shen.

Though, it seems there's still a long way to go if that's to be the case, with Liu writing in a follow-up tweet: "So few film projects make it from pitch phase to greenlight. Pitching execs who don’t understand the game has been tiring. Everyone’s overwhelming love of Sleeping Dogs here has really given us life!"

So few film projects make it from pitch phase to greenlight. Pitching execs who don’t understand the game has been tiring. Everyone’s overwhelming love of Sleeping Dogs here has really given us life!



First a movie, then a sequel game for everyone… that’s always been the dream. pic.twitter.com/g84r9Lf0SI — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) January 31, 2025 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That's seemingly not all the actor's hoping for either, with him having added: "First a movie, then a sequel game for everyone… that’s always been the dream." Oh, hell yeah. In case you were wondering if Liu's serious, he's also proven his slumbering canines knowledge by tweeting the iconic line you famously hear at least 20 times every time you fire up the game and wander around HK: "A man who never eats pork bun is never a whole man."

"If we actually pull this off, my first call will be to Donnie [Yen]," Liu wrote in another post, "Second call would be Will Yun Lee, the original voice of Wei. Third, to DoorDash to find me the nearest restaurant that serves pork bun."

In this barrage of lovely words that's enough to make any Sun On Yee enthusiast's heart skip a beat, Liu also wrote that he'd not want to portray Shen in a potential Sleeping Dogs 2, if one were to miraculously follow the film he's trying to make happen. He told one Twitterer that he'd be flattered to be asked, but thinks that should remain Yun Lee's role.

Will any of this actually come to fruition? Who knows. Quite possibly not, but at least for now, us sleepy doggos enjoyers have hope again.