Thanks to mods, a Skyrim streamer is now basically vlogging their playthrough live from Tamriel as a Dragonborn influencer

Ever natter to yourself while you're playing Skyrim? It's ok, we all do it, even if it's just yelling expletives whenever we're playing on legendary difficulty and get ambushed by a dragon while overcumbered. Now, though, a Twitch streamer's taken this kind of thing to the next level, by turning their broadcasts into a live vlog from Tamriel thanks to a mod that lets them voice the Dragonborn in real time.

Add in the fact that their Twitch chat's able to voice NPCs in the game, and you've got a recipie for a fun playthrough, if not a very lore-friendly one.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The streamer in question, Blurbs, had already drawn a lot of attention when they managed to perfect having random stream watchers insult them and generally talk bollocks through the mouths of everyone from Dark Brotherhood assassins to children eariler this year, and now they're back with a mod which lets them voice the Dragonborn live as they play, simply by talking into their mic.

As you can see in the clip inculded in the Tweet below, their latest stream has seen them switch to vertical as though their balding Dragonborn's filming his adventures vlog-style. While it's not exactly the kind of surreal experience you might get from watching someone get into character and earnestly roleplay a prophesied warrior documenting their journey to kill a big time lizard via TikTok so far, it is pretty funny and impressive.

I modded Skyrim to let me voice the main character just by talking into my microphone.



Naturally, I started doing "IRL streams" from WITHIN Skyrim. And yes, my Twitch chat is still voicing the surrounding NPCs.



Honestly, this might be some of my best work yet. pic.twitter.com/JcLO6jjau8 — Blurbs (@Blurbstv) August 27, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

After all, yelling 'Worldstar' just after someone gets executed at Helgen, boasting about your follower count to people in Whiterun's market, and joking about jumping to Kick are hilarious, but probably won't end up being added to the official canon anytime soon.

That said, Blurbs also casually asked Nazeem if he was off to the Cloud District, so 10/10 immersion there.

How impressive do you find this use of mods to turn a Skyrim playthrough into something you can film from an obnoxious angle for immediate uploading to the socials, because you're a top ten influencer with millions of subs, whose every waking moment has to be documented for all of Tamriel to watch? Let us know below!