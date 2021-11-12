Skyrim soul gems - How to fill Soul Gems and where to find them

Figuring out how to fill soul gems in Skyrim is vital if you plan on doing a lot of enchantment.

Soul gems take a bit of work to obtain, and you won’t find the best results until you capture high-level enemies. However, the best soul gems come from a specific quest connected to one of the Daedric gods.

Where to find soul gems in Skyrim

The empty gems are common enough. You’ll often find them in chests or as loot after defeating magic-using enemies. Magic shops stock them, and soul gems sometimes pop up when you’re mining geode veins.

However you get them, every soul gem in Skyrim is empty at first, and you’ll need the Soul Trap spell to get any use from them. Soul Trap is an apprentice-level Conjuration spell, so you’ll need to level up Conjuration a bit before it unlocks.

How to fill soul gems in Skyrim

Use Soul Trap on a non-human enemy, and if they die while the spell is still in effect, you’ll automatically gain their soul and fill the gem. You can only use a soul gem once, though there are a couple of exceptions. The type of gem you get depends on the level of the enemy you defeated.

Skyrim soul gems - Petty soul gem

Petty soul gems come from the following creatures between levels 1 and 4.

Chicken

Cow

Deer

Dog

Draugr

Elk

Fox

Snow Fox

Frostbite Spider (Small, Red)

Frostbite Spider (Small, White)

Giant Mudcrab

Goat

Hare

Horker

Large Mudcrab

Mudcrab

Skeever

Skeleton

Slaughterfish

Wisp

Wolf

Skyrim soul gems - Lesser soul gem

Creatures between levels 5 and 16 get you lesser gems.

Bear

Chaurus

Dragon

Draugr Overlord

Draugr Wight

Draugr Wight Overlord

Dremora Caitiff

Dremora Churl

Dwarven Spider Worker

Falmer

Falmer Spellsword

Falmer Warrior

Falmer Skulker

Falmer Spellsword Skulker

Falmer Warrior Skulker

Frostbite Spider (Large, Red)

Frostbite Spider (Large, White)

Frostbite Spider (Giant, Red)

Flame Atronach

Horse

Ice Wolf

Ice Wraiths

Restless Draugr

Sabre Cat

Snow Sabre Cat

Shade

Troll

Spriggan

Skyrim soul gems - Common soul gem

Common soul gems come from creatures up to level 28

Alduin's Bane

Cave Bear

Snow Bear

Chaurus Reaper

Blood Dragon

Draugr Scourge

Draugr Scourge Lord

Dremora

Dremora Kynreeve

Dremora Kynval

Dwarven Sphere

Dwarven Sphere Guardian

Dwarven Spider

Dwarven Spider Guardian

Falmer Gloomlurker

Falmer Spellsword Gloomlurker

Falmer Warrior Gloomlurker

Falmer Boss Spellsword Skulker

Falmer Boss Warrior Skulker

Falmer Boss Spellsword Gloomlurker

Falmer Boss Warrior Gloomlurker

Frost Atronach

Frostbite Spider (Giant, White)

Hagraven

Spriggan Matron

Frost Troll

Skyrim soul gems - Greater soul gem

Greater soul gems are what you get from capturing creatures up to level 38.

Frost Dragon

Draugr Deathlord

Draugr Death Overlord

Dremora Lord

Dremora Markynaz

Dwarven Sphere Master

Falmer Boss Spellsword Nightprowler

Falmer Boss Warrior Nightprowler

Falmer Nightprowler

Falmer Spellsword Nightprowler

Falmer Warrior Nightprowler

Giant

Storm Atronach

Wispmother

Skyrim soul gems - Grand soul gem

Grand souls are from creatures higher than level 38

Ancient Dragon

Elder Dragon

Dragon Priest

Dremora Valkynaz

Falmer Shadowmaster

Falmer Spellsword Shadowmaster

Falmer Warrior Shadowmaster

Falmer Boss Warrior Shadowmaster

Falmer Boss Spellsword Shadowmaster

Mammoth

Shadowmere

Skyrim soul gems - Black soul gem

Black soul gems are rare, but you'll sometimes find them spawning in chests or from ore veins. These let you capture humanoid souls, including merfolk and magic users. They function the same as other soul gems and break after one use.

Skyrim soul gems - Azura’s Star

Azura’s Star is one of the exceptions. It’s a soul gem you can use repeatedly, and while it still won’t capture humanoid souls, it never breaks. Getting this requires you to complete the Black Star quest at the Shrine of Azura, and then you’ll need to side with either Aranea or Nelacar. Siding with Aranea earns you the Azura’s Star gem.

Skyrim soul gems - Black Star soul gem

Siding with Nelacar gets you the Black Star gem, essentially an unbreakable Black soul gem that lets you continue harvesting humanoid souls.

After all that soul trapping and enchantment, you'll want a place to call home where you can unwind. You’ll need to get married to get the most out of housing and can’t be a werewolf, though vampires still get a cuddle boost. Whether lycan or not, make sure you’re sporting the best builds for your Skyrim character so you can make it back home alive.