Massive Skyrim mod inspired by The Witcher 3's Hearts of Stone gets an extra 20 hours added to its questline about the Dragonborn fighting a full-on plague

There are plenty of absolutely huge Skyrim quest mods out there, and one that already had an entire plague that spreads like a real epidemic in it has just gotten a whole lot bigger, thanks to a new addition-filled overhaul. It's called Death Consumes All, and it's inspired by The Witcher 3's brilliant Hearts of Stone DLC.

Now, you might have already played the original version of Death Consumes All, which came out back in 2020 has amassed over 100,000 total downloads on Nexus Mods since, as people looked at the 10-hour long branching and fully-voiced questline its creator Anbeegod had put together and said 'Don't mind if I do'.

Since that point, the modder's been busy working on a fresh version of it that overhauls bascially everything, brining the length of the main questline up to about 30 hours in the process. It's just been released to the public, under the not too different title of 'Death Consumes All - DLC Quest Mod (Revamped)'.

The premise is the same as its predecessor, a deadly plague is spreading across Skyrim via a gameplay systyem that's designed to mirror the spread of real-world epidemics, threatening "to consume all" and turn everyone into undead creatures. Alongside a fully-fledged follower called Livia Salvian, you've got to "combat fearsome enemies, discover the truth behind the terror, and decide the realm's fate".

That said, with this new version of the mod, plenty has changed. Anbeegod writes that they've "completely revamped most of the original quests to give them much better flows, storytelling, and writing", as well as adding "new quests with deep storytelling and diverse choices" - including a fresh introductory quest - to bring the overall total up from "over 13" to "over 17". Aspects like the voice acting have also been improved as the total number of dialogue lines in the mod has gone up by 1000.

They've also added in the ability to "toggle off the plague" and stop it from full-on killing people, which is something medieval peasants could really have done with back in the 14th century. The other tweaks should hopefully help battles feel better designed and balanced, as well as decrease the amount of bugs and mod conflicts you're likely to run into.

It certainly looks cool if you're up for 30 hours of dark and grungy undead battling as your Dragonborn wonders what they did to deserve getting caught up in so many different apocalypses. Anbeegod has also suggested that "50% of this mod's donation points will be shared with the Doctors Without Borders to combat epidemics in real life", which is nice.