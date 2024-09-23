Skyrim grandma Shirley Curry has announced she's retiring from YouTube let's plays because "it isn't fun anymore"

She's been making gaming videos for almost a decade now, but Skyrim Grandma Shirley Curry has announced she's semi-retiring.

You know her, you love her, she's the people's gaming grandma, it's Shirley! If you somehow don't know her, the Skyrim Grandma is an 88 year old YouTuber who predominantly plays (you guessed it) Skyrim, amongst others. She's been making YouTube videos for nine years now, but yesterday she released a video titled "No More Gaming Videos" where she provided some updates about her life, as well as announced that she no longer plans to make let's plays any more. "I’m not going to be recording gameplay anymore," Curry said in the video.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"It seems like I spend most of my time sitting in here at this computer. Lately, I walk in here and look at my computer and think 'I've got to make a video today' and then I just shake my head at myself and say 'I don’t want to.' I'm just doing it for fun and it isn't fun anymore. I'm tired of it, I'm bored to death with it. So I’m making the decision now, totally, finally, I’m not going to be making any more game videos and uploading them."

This isn't a complete retirement from YouTube, as she said she'll still make vlogs when she gets a gift or "buys something I think is really cute." Thankfully, the comments are as nice as you'd hope they'd be for an 88-year-old, especially considering she opens the video by explaining she'll be going through eye surgery soon.

Back in 2019, Curry shared that she's going to be featured as an NPC in The Elder Scrolls 6, noting at the time that when the game comes out "I'll be 88!! So I probably won't get to play it." Well, she's not wrong in that she's 88 and she hasn't played it, and considering Bethesda only started production on the game last August, we're still a good few years away from it releasing.