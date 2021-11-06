Skyrim: Anniversary Edition will run you $49.99, or $19.99 to upgrade

Skyrim: Anniversary Edition is out on Noveber 11, and Bethesda has provided pricing for the latest release of the title which turns 10 next week.

If you are buying the game for the first time, it will run you $49.99/€54.99/ £47.99. If you already own the current release, the Skyrim Special Edition, or are a Game Pass subscriber, you can purchase the digital-only upgrade for $19.99/€19.99/£15.99.

If you are a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S user, and own the Skyrim Special Edition or purchase the Anniversary Edition, you will receive a next-generation upgrade for the game for free.

Described as the most comprehensive edition of the game released to date, with it you can expect the main game and all of its expansions plus 500 Creation Club mods along with new quests.

The extra content also includes four Creations such as fishing, Survival Mode, the Saints and Seducers creation, and the ability to acquire more goods from Skyrim’s Khajiit Caravans.

As we have previously told you, there's the possibility that certain mods may not be compatible with the Skyrim: Anniversary Edition release due to changes made to the Skyrim Script Extender, a plug-in that makes mods work with the game.

It's quite possible your favorite mod may never work with the game again unless the creator updates it. So, if you choose to upgrade,keep that in mind if you are really into some of the current mods.

Skyrim: Anniversary Edition will be made availale on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.