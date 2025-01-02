Skyblivion, the huge Oblivion remake mod in Skyrim's engine, is now in its release year and its devs only have one region of Cyrodiil left to complete

Skyblivion, the massive modding project that’s remaking The Elder Scrolls IV in Skyrim’s engine, is now in its currently scheduled release year - 2025.

Nice one, right? The modders behind the projecty certainly think so, having released a fresh progress update/roadmap video right as the calendar flipped into the new year.

In this video, the team confirms that as of right now, the mod's still on track to meet the 2025 release target it's had for a good while now. There's still no month or exact date penned in as of yet, but given the fun massive mod Fallout: London had releasing last year (with multiple delays that weren't strictly the fault of its devs), you can understand the Skyblivion lot not wanting to fully commit to a specific date at this juncture.

So, where are things at with the project. Well, when it comes to the mod's "largest undertaking", there's only one bit left to finish. "We're finalising the world map, with only the Nibenay region on Cyrodiil's Eastern border to left to complete", says the video's narrator, adding: "Despite Oblivion's map being nearly 1/3 larger than Skyrim's, we've worked to make sure the entire map is bespoke, with handmade details thoughout."

While eight of the nine regions of the mod's map have been fully landscaped, the team is still working on the likes of navmeshing for these areas, with the video going through the progress on each and outlining some spots the devs have put work in to make extra special, such as exampanding Cloud Ruler Temple.

Skyblivion's devs are also still busy with plenty of interiors, and is "prioritising quest locations which require more time and concepting compared to generic interiors" at the moment. They've also completed three realms of Oblivion you'll be able to visit, with the video stating "if time permits, we will add more, to diversify the list of random realms the player may enter when closing an Oblivion gate."

I don't know about you, but that sounds like something with plenty of potential for fun hijinks. Finally, there are only six quests the team has yet to start work on, so that bit's coming together nicely too. Plus, the team also alluded to adding DLCs - such as the Shivering isles - stating that it'll look into how this might be handled once the main mod is out.

As ever, Skyblivion's modders are still looking for fresh volunteers with relevant skills to help out with the project, and you can head here if interested.

How do you think Skyblivion looks in this latest update? Let us know below and make sure to check out our coverage of previous Skyblivion showcases!