Skyblivion devs reveal the final region they had to build in the huge Oblivion remake mod is now complete, but there's still stuff to sort ahead of release

The developers behind Skyblivion, the massive modding project that’s remaking The Elder Scrolls IV in Skyrim’s engine, have now revealed that they've finished landscaping every region of their map of Cyrodiil.

There's still stuff to do before the mod can hit its current 2025 release window, but it sounds like this is a pretty big milestone in getting there.

"With the Niben Basin and Valley complete, all of Cyrodiil's landscape has had at least a first pass," the team announced in a tweet, "Next up: Improve previously worked areas of the map to bring them to higher standards."

This comes after Skyblivion's modders revealed in their update video last month that they were "finalising the world map, with only the Nibenay region on Cyrodiil's Eastern border to left to complete". So, you can check that off.

— Skyblivion (@TESRSkyblivion) February 20, 2025

Based on what the modders have said thus far, in addition to the extra mapping work outlined in the tweet, odds are there'll still be a bunch of things like navmeshing for different areas left to finalise. Otherwise the mod might be releasing with an environment NPCs would struggle to navigate to broken degree, rather than just getting stuck on the odd tree stump now and again, as they can in vanilla Skyrim or Oblivion.

Plus, the team also revealed last month that they're still busy with plenty of interiors, and were "prioritising quest locations which require more time and concepting compared to generic interiors". Six quests also had yet to have work commence on them at that point.

Skyblivion's modders are still looking for fresh volunteers with relevant skills to help out with the project, and you can head here if interested.

Are you glad to hear this latest Skyblivion update? Let us know below and make sure to check out our coverage of previous Skyblivion showcases!