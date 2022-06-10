Skate Story revealed at Devolver Summer Showcase - coming 2023

If you didn’t watch the Devolver Digital Showcase you really missed out, and Skate Story is one of the big reasons why. Created by Sam Eng and published by Devolver Digital, this radical indie game has you play a demon skateboarding through the underworld, pulling off sick tricks as you try your best not to bail and smash into pieces on the ground.

The game also comes with a soundtrack from indie pop group Blood Cultures, who provide some genuinely chill sounds to pull of tricks to.

You can watch the Skate Story yourself above!

According to the game’s video description: “Ollie, kickflip, and grind your way through the ash and smoke of the Underworld as you take on a seemingly impossible quest. Skate fast to destroy demons and save other tortured souls on your journey from fragile beginner to hardened skater.”

You might actually remember seeing this game before, in the Summer of Gaming 2020 show. Back then, it was a far earlier version of the gorgeous game we saw yesterday, but you can where the foundation for this exciting new skating game came from.

The artstyle is especially attractive with Skate Story, and gives off a bit of a retro PS2 vibe while also bringing some gorgeous lighting and backgrounds to the table. All in all, it’s something to keep an eye out for as we slowly but surely make our way towards 2023.