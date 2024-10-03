The Sims 4 is chucking out the bat signal to cottagecore psychopaths with a Halloween expansion that'll let you work as a grim reaper

Yo. Do you know someone that's say, a bit too into true crime stuff, or just likes making replicas of their entire social group/family that eventually end up meeting sticky ends? Well, very carefully wake them up, EA's just revealed The Sims 4's next expansion, Life and Death, which'll let you take on being a Grim Reaper as a job.

After teasing this'd be a thing last month when it announced its plans for the Season of To Be Continued, which includes the Reaper's Rewards Event that kicked off on September 24, the publisher's now put out a first trailer offering everyone a first look at what the DLC - which'll be arriving on October 31 to coincide with Halloween - has in store for you and that virtual version of your now former romantic interest that you've done unspeakable things to.

In the reveal trailer, which you can watch below, EA showed off that it's bringing full-blown funerals to the series for the first time and offering some expanded ghostly gameplay that looks like it'll fit in nicely with the improvements to general supernatural gameplay over the last few years.

That's not the big thing though - your friendly neighborhood psychos are getting the opportunity to take on two new careers that should appeal to their long-established penchant for dabbling in a bit of cheekily fatal pool staircase removal. One about being an undertaker, and the other lets you become a grim reaper.

Here's the description of what the latter entails: "Work with Grim at the Netherworld Department of Death (N.W.D.D.) and even head off into the 'field.' Sims in this profession can experience reaper training with the all-around-good-guy-training-dummy, Kenny, maintain Grimtern Sims’ scythes, practice reaping souls on practice dummies, and determine causes of deaths for reaped souls. At higher levels, Sims in this Career can even determine which souls they’ll reap and which they’ll return to life. Once retrieved, souls can be placed in the Netherworld Portal to meet the soul quota." Lovely.

"Venture into the haunting realm of Ravenwood," reads the news post about the expansion's summary of everything on offer, "where three distinct neighborhoods await exploration, each with its own connection to the shadowy passage between life and what's next. Your Sims will have the chance to craft a Bucket List, resolve lingering Unfinished Business in the afterlife, wield new Ghostly Powers to unleash mayhem, kindness, or something in between, and even undergo a Rebirth."

In addition to drafting in those aforementioned funerals, the expansion "allows Sims to experience four Grief Types: Denial, Holding It Together, Anger, and Blues" and do stuff like write a will, because video game.

As mentioned earlier, Life and Death drops on October 31, and there'll be a gameplay trailer for it coming on October 17.