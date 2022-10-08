Silent Hill film director claims Bloober Team is working on the Silent Hill 2 remake

The rumor that Bloober Team is working on a Silent Hill 2 remake is true, according to film director Christophe Gans.

Speaking in an interview with French outlet MaG - Movie & Game (thanks, ResetEra, via IGN) the Silent Hill movie director claimed that multiple games are in the works from several teams at Konami.

Gans said he is working with the same Silent Hill team he worked with on the first film in the franchise, which we assume is how he gained the information.

"I know a bit about the [next Silent Hill game]. I work with the Silent Team, the original creators. I work in collaboration with Konami," said Gans.

"I'm working with the Silent Team, the original creators at Konami, there are several games in development as we speak, there are several teams on it, with a big line of games, they will revive the franchise, I think they were really impressed of the success of the remakes of Resident Evil that are evidently exceptional games."

When pressed a bit by the outlet, Gans goes on to say in the interview that "yes" Bloober Team is working on the Silent Hill 2 Remake.

Of course, his comments still aren't a direct confirmation from Konami, so we'll just have to add it to the current stack of evidence.

Back in February 2021, Bloober Team announced it was working with a "famous gaming publisher" on an existing horror franchise with many speculating the project was a Silent Hill game. It was confirmed the following month that the publisher was Konami. In May of this year, images claiming to be of the Silent Hill reboot appeared online thanks to prolific leaker Dusk Golem. Konami quickly issued a DCMA which resulted in the images being taken offline.

Later in May, more rumors of Bloober Team developing the remake popped up along with word that several Silent Hill projects were in the works. When July rolled around, Bloober Team finally addressed the rumor, but neither confirmed nor denied it.

While all signs point to yes on the Bloober Team Silent Hill front until an official announcement is made, we'll just have to file everything away as a rumor. Maybe Konami will reveal the next Silent Hill project during The Game Awards 2022. It would be the perfect venue for a surprise announcement after all, but who knows? It's just wishful thinking on our part.