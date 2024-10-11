As you explore Brookhaven Hospital in Silent Hill 2, which is renowned as one of the biggest and most important locations in the game, you’ll eventually reach the X-Ray Viewer puzzle on the third floor. This particular puzzle might not seem like much at first, but solving it is how you’ll get your hands on the D1 door code and be able to progress.

To solve the puzzle, however, you’ll need to track down some radiographs and arrange them on the X-Ray Viewer correctly. Though, one of these radiographs appears to have gone AWOL. To help you out, here’s how to solve the X-Ray Viewer puzzle in the Silent Hill 2 remake.

Silent Hill 2 X-Ray Viewer puzzle solution

First things first, you will find the X-Ray Viewer puzzle on 3F of Brookhaven Hospital in Silent Hill 2. The X-Ray Viewer itself will already have two radiographs attached to it, and a third radiograph — alongside an X-Ray Memo — can be found on the medical table here.

The note will mention a missing fourth radiograph, which we’ll need to go and track down before we can start completing this puzzle.

Where to find the missing radiograph in Silent Hill 2

To find the missing radiograph, you want to enter the Nurse’s Station on 2F, which has a keypad that requires a code to enter. By all means, attempt to solve this for yourself, but if you need a nudge in the right direction, take a look at our Nurse’s Station Keypad code guide.

Once you enter the Nurse’s Station, you can advance into the Treatment Room and interact with the bathtub to retrieve the Moldy Radiograph.

Where to find the Mold Remover in Silent Hill 2

We have the Moldy Radiograph in our possession now, which is a good start, but we want to find some Mold Remover to clean it up before we can use it to solve Silent Hill 2’s X-Ray Viewer puzzle.

Unsurprisingly, the Mold Remover is found at the bottom of the garbage chute in the Kitchen on 1F. To reach the Kitchen, you’ll want to have collected the 1F Inner Ward Key from Examination Room 5 on 3F if you haven’t already.

You can then return to 1F, use this key on the double doors in the lobby, and make your way around to the Kitchen to retrieve the Mold Remover.

Image credit: Bloober Team/VG247

Next, combine the Mold Remover with the Moldy Radiograph in your inventory to receive the Cleaned-Up Radiograph. We can now go about solving the X-Ray Viewer puzzle on 3F finally, so return there.

Silent Hill 2 D1 door code

Now that you have four radiographs, it’s time to arrange them all on the X-Ray Viewer. The trick here is to use the marker pen on the Viewer and the edges of the photos to line them up correctly.

Once you do so, a code will be revealed in the overlapping radiographs: 4, 37, and 12. This, coincidentally, is our combination code needed for the D1 door that is just across the hall.

Input the code from the X-Ray Viewer on the D1 door combination lock. | Image credit: Bloober Team/VG247

The D1 door lock will, depending on your puzzle difficulty, also have some arrows drawn on the door beside it. These tell you which direction to turn the lock when putting the code in.

So, you want to turn the lock to the right-hand side as you input 4, and then to the left-hand side as you input 37, and to the right-hand side again as you input 12.

You will then enter a ghastly room. Interact with the bed in here for a small cutscene in which James acquires the Filfthy Bracelet needed for the hand in the Director’s Office.

For more on Silent Hill 2, take a look at our Silent Hill 2 walkthrough, our endings guide, and our spoiler-free review.