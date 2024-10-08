Silent Hill 2 remake Trick or Treat elevator quiz answers

As if there isn’t enough to be done in Brookhaven Hospital of the Silent Hill 2 remake as it is, you’ll also have some trivia to wrack your brain over as you venture into the basement of the Otherworld Hospital. Now, I hope you’ve been paying close attention to the various memos and other interactable items in the game, as that’s where your answers to the Trick or Treat elevator quiz will lie.

Though, failing that, that’s exactly where this guide comes in. Whether you simply can’t recall what the questions were or need a clue as to what your answers are, and where to use them, here’s how to solve Silent Hill 2’s Trick or Treat elevator quiz.

Silent Hill 2 Trick or Treat - Elevator quiz answers

While in the Otherworld Hospital of Silent Hill 2, you’ll be expected to venture down into the Basement. As you do, a voice blares through the elevator and asks you three questions about the history of Silent Hill.

You’ll then be able to answer these questions shortly after, in the Pharmacy of the Hospital, after having Maria help you to acquire the Lead Ring.

In the corner of the Pharmacy is a small, decorative box with numbers adorned on it; this is where we put our answers, but first, what are those answers?

Input your answers on this decorative box to open it. | Image credit: Bloober Team/VG247

To help you out, here are the elevator quiz questions, answers, and where you can find these answers in the game.

In the early eighteen hundreds, a terrible disease spread across Silent Hill, resulting in the death of many of its inhabitants. Their bodies thrown into the lake to sleep forever in their watery grave. How many souls were lost during the plague?

42 67 - this is found on the description of a statue at Rosewater Park. 85

Follow Sanders Street heading East and further on, to the outskirts of town. One - and only one - road will take you towards the lumber yard and the cemetery. What is the name of that road?

Bachman Road Munson Street Wiltse Road - check your map of South Vale.

Silent Hill witnessed a gruesome murder a few years back. A brother and sister were playing in the road when they were attacked and chopped into pieces with an axe. Torn flesh, smashed bones, splattered blood… What a terrible tragedy. What a gruesome end to such innocent lives. One of the victims was a local boy named Billy Locane. But, what was the name of the other victim, Billy’s sister?

Miriam - found by reading a newspaper clipping on a table in Wood Side Apartments. This is not a memo that is added to your inventory. Heather Julia

So, to successfully open the decorative box, your Trick or Treat elevator quiz answers are 2, 3, and 1. James’ reward will be some Syringes and Shotgun Shells which will no doubt come in use later. These questions and answers are the same on all puzzle difficulties.

If you, however, input the answers incorrectly, James will take some damage instead. This isn’t the end of the world, though.

Now, you can continue your game and make your way out of the nightmarish hospital.

For more on Silent Hill 2, take a look at our Silent Hill 2 walkthrough and our endings guide.