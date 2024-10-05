You’ll have now made it through the Wood Side and Blue Creek Apartments in Silent Hill 2, and had your first meeting with the legendary Red Pyramid Thing, also known as Pyramid Head. Up next, you’ll be making your way through the scenic Rosewater Park and West South Vale, where there’s more puzzles to solve and secrets to unveil.

To help you out with this and ensure you don’t miss out on anything of note, here’s our Silent Hill 2 Rosewater Park and West South Vale guide.

Silent Hill 2 Rosewater Park and West South Vale guide

After meeting up with Pyramid Head for the first time in Silent Hill 2, you can follow him to exit into Rosewater Park.

Rosewater Park

Take a stroll and examine the various statues in the area, if you fancy. When you’re ready to get going, make your way towards the lake and go down the pier to kick off a cutscene.

This is your first meeting with Maria, who will now travel with James for a short while.

In both your first run and New Game Plus runs, it is worth noting here that your actions surrounding Maria and how much time you spend, or do not spend, with her can influence your ending. Play as you would normally, but bear this in mind.

In New Game Plus, if you have the Blue Gem in your possession, a sci-fi sound effect will play as you approach the lake here. Examine the Blue Gem in your inventory, and it will glow. This is one of three areas the gem needs to be examined at to unlock the UFO ending.

Following the cutscene, walk through Rosewater Park with Maria and exit into West South Vale. There is a Strange Photo on one of the benches in the park here that you can collect before leaving. Maria will then advise that the pair of you go through Jack’s Inn, just up ahead.

Jack’s Inn

In the main office of Jack’s Inn, you’ll find a safe and keypad that requires a code. There’ll also be a note here that refers to Room 107, so head on over there.

Room 107 is locked because of course it is. You can, however, smash the window of Room 108 and then break the wall in there to access 107. If you fancy, unlock the door to allow Maria into the room, which results in a neat Easter egg for fans of the original game.

This memo is our key to cracking the code for the safe in the office. | Image credit: Bloober Team/VG247

On the desk in Room 107, you will also find the Tool Box Memo, which will reveal how to figure out the code to the safe in the main office. What the memo says will differ slightly depending on your puzzle difficulty, but ultimately, the code is 0451 either way.

Return to the office and input the code to receive the Gate Key, and then unlock the gate at the back of Jack’s Inn’s car park.

Exit onto Katz Street, and Baldwin Mansion will be directly ahead of you.

In New Game Plus, you can collect the White Chrism needed for the Rebirth ending from a table outside of Baldwin Mansion.

needed for the Rebirth ending from a table outside of Baldwin Mansion. In New Game Plus, you can retrieve the second Broken Key Part required for the Dog ending. On Katz Street, look for a gate marked with a dog bone on the north side of the street. It is on the eastern side. Through the gate, collect the Broken Key Part from a doghouse.

Keep going down Katz Street until there is a cutscene. At this point, you will bid farewell to the Wooden Plank and acquire the Steel Pipe as your melee weapon.

Following the cutscene, head south of your map towards Rendell Street. You’ll have a lot of enemies on your tail now, but will eventually come to a garden where Maria notices a fence you can climb through.

Heaven’s Night

Once you reach safety, you’ll find yourself at the back of Heaven’s Night in Silent Hill 2. Approach the red door and head on inside.

Maria will rush ahead. In the dressing room, there is a Strange Photo you can grab before entering the bar area. A cutscene will play as you enter.

With that over, explore Heaven’s Night all you please. There’s nothing much of note here, but you can interact with some alcohol and a Lost & Found box behind the bar, and examine most posters around the room. For a bit of fun dialogue, have James walk over by the pole on the stage.

When you’re ready to leave, tell Maria and head outside. After exiting the bar, keep left and go down the nearby alleyway to reach Katz Street again.

Go through the gate directly ahead of you to then enter Moonlight Grove, where Maria leads you to a statue and another cutscene plays.

Moonlight Grove and Reverse Theater

Following the cutscene, you’ll hear a loud noise coming from the Reverse Theater. Exit Moonlight Grove and head on over, where you’ll need to climb through a broken window to get inside, leaving Maria behind for a short while.

In the storeroom, you can peer through the hole here to see Eddie and Laura sitting in the theater screen. Move the shelf here to exit, and then enter the screen for a cutscene with Eddie. Before leaving, collect the Strange Photo from the seats behind Eddie.

Go into the next theater screen, which will turn on as you run through the room. Once you reach the hallway, head upstairs and into a room full of movie reels. You can climb through the shelves here to see Laura, and then follow her into the lobby.

She can be seen fleeing the theater, so follow her through the main entrance and back outside. You’ll be reunited with Maria, who advises that Laura ran towards the hospital.

Guess where we’re going next? Go down Carroll Street to reach Brookhaven Hospital, and after the brief cutscene, head on inside.

