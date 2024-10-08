As you wander around the Wood Side Apartments in the Silent Hill 2 remake, it won’t be too long before you find yourself trapped in the first dark room of many: Room 206. This room features a safe that requires a combination code to unlock, and you’ll need to unlock it if you wish to make your way out of this room.

With all the walls adorned in various drawings and scribbles, it can be easy to miss what you’re really looking for inside of this room. To help you out, here’s how to solve the Room 206 safe code in the Silent Hill 2 remake.

How to solve the Room 206 safe code in Silent Hill 2 remake

As you enter Room 206 of Wood Side Apartments in the Silent Hill 2 remake, you will find yourself trapped with nothing but a safe and plenty of drawings on the walls.

Just beside where you entered, there will be a riddle on the wall that reads as follows (on Standard puzzle difficulty):

Right where the rooftops pierce through the night

Left are homebound footprints with no owner in sight

But has he found home, oh, please pray tell

Or a river of memories leading right to his hell

This riddle refers to three drawings found around the room that will each have a number beside them. On top of that, the drawings are only visible when the flashlight is shone on them, and the directions mentioned in the riddle tell you which direction to turn the combination lock when inputting that number.

The three drawings you need to find are shown below.

This is the rooftops piercing through the night, so our first number in the code is 13. | Image credit: Bloober Team/VG247

This is the river of memories, so our third number in the code is 11. | Image credit: Bloober Team/VG247

This is the homebound footprints, so our second number in the code is 7. | Image credit: Bloober Team/VG247

So, based on both the riddle and the drawings, your solution to this puzzle on both Standard and Hard puzzle difficulty is 13 (turned to the right), 7 (turned to the left), and 11 (turned to the right).

On Light puzzle difficulty, the riddle presented to you — and the drawings around the room — are slightly different.

The river flowed right, serene and so clean

The viper zigzagged left, so cruel and mean

And so right I went, my steps short and tense

Into a darkness so deep and so dense

In the same vein as the above puzzle solution, you need to identify three drawings - that match the bolded text in the riddle - around the room that have numbers beside them. In this instance, our solution will be 15 (turned to the right), 11 (turned to the left), and 13 (turned to the right).

Once the puzzle of Room 206 has been successfully solved, you’ll be able to collect the Man Coin needed for the Coin Cabinet puzzle, as well as the Steel Key which will allow you to finally exit the room.

For more help with this particular portion of Silent Hill 2, take a look at our Wood Side Apartments guide.

For more on Silent Hill 2 altogether, take a look at our walkthrough, our endings guide, and our spoiler-free review.