No, you're not losing it, Silent Hill 2 Remake's Wikipedia page's review scores have been altered, and the site has had to lock it to stop people messing with it

If you've been on the Silent Hill 2 Remake Wikipedia page recently and noticed the review scores seem a bit low, that's because someone's been tampering with them.

Against all odds, the Silent Hill 2 Remake has been reviewing quite well. There are plenty who feel surprised by that fact, some reviewers included, but look, if the game's good the game's good. I've not had a chance to go hands-on with it myself yet, so I can't offer you my opinion, but clearly there are some that are desperate to show theirs. As spotted by Eurogamer, it appears that someone (or perhaps someones) has been editing the Silent Hill 2 Remake's Wikipedia page to give the game impossibly low review scores - nowhere gives games a zero, people - but it isn't really clear why.

You might quickly notice that VG247's review is listed at being 0/5 in the Reddit post about the changes above, but unless Kelsey sneakily changed their score without telling anyone, I can tell you now that they gave the game top marks in their review, the full 5/5, which, as long as my maths isn't wrong, is a lot more than 0/5. I won't keep on with this sarcastic bit any longer, but it's much the same for the rest of the review scores too. The issue got so out of hand that some Wikipedia mods had to lock down the page to stop people from messing with it, and as it stands all the scores are sitting at their correct numbers.

And look, it's fine to not be interested in playing the game or having some reservations (I have some too), but if they're the kind of reasons where someone could easily call you a chud that needs to log off without batting an eyelid, maybe you do in fact need to log off.