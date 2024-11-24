The Silent Hill 2 remake has players figuring out morse code now, as even more secret messages have been discovered

You thought the Silent Hill 2 remake only had one hidden message? Think again, as players have found more.

One of the big things that has helped the Silent Hill series last in the minds of fans for so many years after the peak of its popularity, is that the games are just full of secrets. There's so many weird things to discover, often creepy, obviously, and the recent remake of Silent Hill 2 is no different. Players quite quickly found a hidden message that the game's own devs thought was maybe even too obtuse to ever be figured out, and that same message pointed towards a long-held theory that protagonist James Sunderland is stuck in a time loop. Now, players have seemingly found another couple of hidden messages, one of which seems to feed into that same theory.

A YouTube account that goes by Shiba shared a video of the first message, explaining that "A message is playing on the TV in Brookhaven Hospital, transmitted in morse code. The sound is mostly drowned out by the static from the TV, making it difficult to hear clearly. However, the Morse code is distinct, with a clicking sound that resembles a telegraph. The loud clicks mark the beginning of a signal, while the softer click signals its end. If we listen closely, we can decipher the following message." That message? "Again and." The morse code signal just plays forever in the background, over and over, again seemingly a reference to the time loop theory.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The other message is found on a similar TV in the Woodside Apartments section, again in morse code, this time spelling out "why did you do it James?" I won't spoil this one for those of you that haven't played the original or the remake, but those who know, know. I'm sure there'll be even more messages to find, so keep at it, all you clever Silent Hill fans.