Silent Hill 2 remake devs join forces with The Walking Dead creators on an unnamed horror game

Bloober Team, the studio behind the upcoming Silent Hill 2 remake, is working with Skybound Entertainment on a new project.

Yesterday, via a press release, Bloober Team announced that it is developing a game based on a licensed IP from Skybound, the entertainment company founded by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman. The project is apparently a horror game, so obviously it would be fair to guess that it's a new Walking Dead game, though it's not necessarily the case. There's also titles like the supernatural series Outcast, or the medical horror Witch Doctor, so there are a few possibilities on the table.

In a statement, Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno said, "This project is another step in our second-party strategy, where we work with external partners to provide our horror know-how," as translated by GamesRadar. "These are titles that are meant to not only give us financial profit, but are the next steps in achieving our strategy by the end of 2027. We have known our friends from Skybound for a long time and I am sure it will be a successful cooperation."

Skybound is no stranger to games, as it does have its own publishing division, Skybound Games. When Telltale Games went under in 2018, it ended up taking over the last couple of episodes of The Walking Dead: The Final Season, and it also helped with the remasters of the original Baldur's Gate titles.

Obviously the big thing that Bloober Team is working on right now is a remake of the PS2 classic, Silent Hill 2. Unfortunately for those of you waiting to hear more about the impending remake, you'll have to keep waiting, as it's up to Konami to share more deets. Let's just hope it's not as much of a nightmare as Silent Hill: Ascension looks to be.