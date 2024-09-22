You'll have to wait an entire year if you want to play the Silent Hill 2 remake on a console that isn't a PS5

If you're a Silent Hill 2 fan, but you've moved onto Xbox since the PS2 days, you're going to have to wait a whole year before it releases on the PS5 rival.

It's not very long until Bloober Team's remake of Silent Hill 2 is out, but much like the original version of the game, when it does launch it will be a PS5 console exclusive (PC players will be able to play it day and date). The Silent Hill series obviously feels much more like it belongs on PlayStation, given that the first game launched on the PS1, though in the following years it did come to various Xbox consoles - including Silent Hill 2, which later made it to the original Xbox with the subtitle Inner Fears.

But like a lot of third-party PlayStation exclusives these days, Sony only seems to be buying exclusivity for around a year, as in a recent trailer for the game it was noted that the Silent Hill 2 remake is "not available on other formats until" October 8, 2025.

As a reminder, October 8, 2024 is the Silent Hill 2 remake's release date, so that exclusivity lasts exactly one year. And considering that the remake is coming to PC at launch, those "other formats" obviously mean Xbox. That also technically isn't a confirmation that the game will be coming to Xbox exactly a year after it does on PlayStation, it does seem like those announcements typically come a little bit after the exclusivity deal runs out, but considering one of Bloober Team's more recent games, The Medium, was an Xbox Series X/S exclusives (if just for a few months), it's probably a safe bet that it'll come eventually.

Our own Kelsey got to go hands-on with the remake last month, and much to their own surprise, actually came away from it feeling that it's really quite good.