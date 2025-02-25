The Silent Hill 2 Remake is being followed by a mysterious new game from Konami and Bloober, and pretty much all we know is that it'll be "something truly special"

Following last year's very good Silent Hill 2 Remake, Konami and Bloober Team have announced that they'll be collaborating yet again on a mysterious new game they won't say much about, aside from that it'll be "something truly special" and based on Konami IP.

This was announced via a post on Bloober Team's website, in which the two parties reveal they're continuing their collaboration in a tone that's somewhere between slightly annoying couple renewing their vows, and usual souless corporate announcement.

"Our collaboration with Konami has been incredibly fruitful, and the success of Silent Hill 2 speaks for itself. By sharing knowledge and experience, we have been able to create high-quality production together, Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno said of this signing of a new agreement for a joint project (how romantic).

"Of course, we can't reveal too many details at this time, but we are confident that fans will be just as excited about our collaboration as we are," he continued, "We can't wait to share something truly special with players when the time is right."

So, what will it be? Well, probably something Silent Hilly, unless something slightly left field like Bomberman, Castlevania, or a kind spooky makeover for eFootball is on the cards.

The press release adds that whatever the thing is, Konami will be both the publisher and rights holder on it, and that this "deal aligns with Bloober Team’s strategic plan to expand its internal development division within a first-party framework". Nice.

My money's on a flesh blob FPS where you shoot toned bums that's inspired by SH2 remake mods, but I'm almost certainly more wrong than the average first attempt at the series' tricker puzzles.

What do you think Konami and Bloober's new thing is? Let us know below!