Silent Hill 2 Rebirth ending - Where to find all Rebirth items

The Silent Hill 2 remake has a few different endings for eager players to unlock, and a few of these are exclusive to New Game Plus. One such ending that requires keen explorers to track down four specific items is the Rebirth ending, which sees James planning to engage in some sort of death-defying ritual.

Though, these items have changed locations when compared to the original 2001 game, and they’re not all that easy to find. To help you out with just that, here’s exactly how to unlock the Rebirth ending in the Silent Hill 2 remake, and where to find all four items you need for it.

Silent Hill 2 Rebirth ending explained - Where to find all Rebirth items

The Rebirth ending sees James paddling through Toluca Lake while talking to Mary and speaking of the Old Gods, and how they have the power to defy death. You can probably see where this, and all the items James ends up collecting for the Rebirth ending, likely end up…

While it’s not shown, it’s relatively safe to insinuate that James has collected such items — and began rambling about the Old Gods — as he likely intends to perform some sort of ritual in an attempt to bring Mary back from the dead. We can only wonder how that ends up.

With that out of the way, to achieve the Rebirth ending in the Silent Hill 2 remake, you have a criteria to meet.

First things first, you must be playing the game in New Game Plus. The Rebirth ending is only available during NG+ runs. Aside from that, you can play the game as you would normally, but will need to collect four items throughout the run.

These four items are the same items needed for the Rebirth ending in the 2001 game, but their locations have changed. Here’s what you need, and where you can expect to find it:

Crimson Ceremony Book - found in front of a gravestone in the Graveyard, just after meeting with Angela Orosco for the first time at the beginning of the game.

White Chrism - found on a table outside of Baldwin Mansion, which you can access after exiting Jack’s Inn with Maria.

Obsidian Goblet - found in a small cubby that is across from the Pyramid Head painting in the Silent Hill Historical Society.

Lost Memories Book - found on a shelf in the Lost and Found section of 1F of Lake View Hotel.

Once you have all four items in your possession, you can finish the game as you would normally by defeating the final boss. You will experience the Rebirth ending immediately after this, provided you have all four items. Enjoy!

