If you want to play the original Silent Hill 2 before its remake comes out, the final update for the fan-made Enhanced Edition makes it the best way to do so

Silent Hill 2 is a bit tricky to play these days, but the PC version's fan-made Enhanced Edition is finally complete.

While you've been able to play the Enhanced Edition of Silent Hill 2, a to-be-honest half-remaster of the awful PC port of the game, for quite a while now, earlier this week the team behind it released the 10th and final update for it, somehow bringing in even more quality of life improvements to the already impressive overhaul. The whole goal of the project was to add in things like high def resolutions, upscaled images, widescreen camera fixes, and restored effects missing in the PC port, which it had already achieved as well as much more than that.

Now, its final update is here, which includes "enhanced environmental assets, restored flashlight reflections, improved water visuals, true 60 fps FMVs, a ton of general game improvements, and more." In fact, you can check out a whole video about all the improvements in just this video, which runs at a beefy 70 minutes long. Some of the improvements look better than others, but for the most part it's a really strong piece of work that makes a classic game run great on PC, the only modern platform you can play it on.

Of course, Konami and Bloober Team are looking to make the Silent Hill 2 remake the definitive way to play the game, but personally I don't understand why the former can't take a similar route as it has with Metal Gear Solid, where we're getting a remake of 3, but also a remaster of the original game too. Hey, I'm not Konami, who has some kind of plan for the future of the series, apparently.

If you want to hold out until the Silent Hill 2 remake to play it, you don't have long to wait, as it's currently due out October 8, just a few weeks away now - and according to a preview from our own Kelsey, it's actually a lot better than it looks.