Silent Hill 2’s Brookhaven Hospital is a huge portion of the game packed with threats such as Bubble Head Nurses, Mannequins, and an array of locked doors and puzzling corridors. There are a few things you need to do here before moving on, and one of those things is finding the Nurse’s Station Keypad code.

There’s a note by the Nurse’s Station that implies our answer is somewhere else in the hospital, so let’s not waste any time! Here’s how to find the Nurse’s Station Keypad code in the Silent Hill 2 remake.

Silent Hill 2 Nurse’s Station Keypad code

When you first pay a visit to the Nurse’s Station of Brookhaven Hospital in Silent Hill 2, you’ll find the door locked by a keypad and a note on the window. This particular note hints that we will find the code needed for the keypad in the Doctor’s Lounge, so head over there.

If you’re unable to access the Doctor’s Lounge just yet, you may need the 1F Inner Ward Key. This is found in Examination Room 5 on 3F, which you can access via the small stairwell just west of the Nurse’s Station on your map.

On 3F, if you haven’t explored it already, you will find that the door to D1 is locked with a combination lock, and will also find the X-Ray Viewer puzzle in the X-Ray Room. You won’t be able to solve these just yet, so head to the Doctor’s Lounge next.

In the Doctor’s Lounge, you will find the Keypad Combination Note. Depending on your chosen puzzle difficulty, the note shown to you — and the code you are ultimately provided with — will vary.

This note reveals the Keypad's code. | Image credit: Bloober Team/VG247

On Light and Standard puzzle difficulty, you are shown a note with nine circles and a line crossed through four of them. Imagine that the circles are in fact the numbers on the Nurse’s Station Keypad, and the code you should come to is 3578.

On Hard puzzle difficulty, you will be presented with a game of noughts and crosses. Finish the game by adding a cross to the right-most, middle box. Then, imagine that each box is a number on the Nurse’s Station Keypad and follow the line that has been drawn on the game from left to right. The code you should come to is 7456.

Put your code into the Nurse’s Station Keypad, and you will then be able to advance into the Treatment Room. Here, you can interact with the bathtub to retrieve the Moldy Radiograph needed for the X-Ray Viewer puzzle on 3F. You’ll need to find some Mold Remover to clean it up if you haven’t already, though.

If you’re yet to clean up the Radiograph, check out our Brookhaven Hospital guide for more help. Or you can try checking out where you’d expect to find something such as a Mold Remover… a kitchen, perhaps.

