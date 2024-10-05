Silent Hill 2 New Game Plus explained - what’s new?

The original Silent Hill 2 hid away many secrets in New Game Plus for the most keen-eyed of fans to find, and Bloober Team’s Silent Hill 2 is no different in that sense. Once you finally wrap up your first run of the game and conclude James’ journey, you’ll be able to do it all over again in New Game Plus to find new items, new endings, and more.

Those who wish to unlock every ending — and discover everything that New Game Plus has hidden away — will have their work cut out for them though. That said, this Silent Hill 2 New Game Plus guide explains everything you need to know before venturing forth into the eponymous town all over again.

Silent Hill 2 New Game Plus explained

After wrapping up your first run of Silent Hill 2, you’ll be able to start a new game from the main menu. When you do so, you’ll be presented with the option to choose from a Standard or New Game Plus run.

Image credit: VG247/Bloober Team

What’s new in Silent Hill 2 New Game Plus?

As for what’s new in New Game Plus, after finishing a single run of Silent Hill 2, you’ll unlock the ability to equip any masks you have available (such as the Mira the Dog Mask, or the Pyramid Head Pizza Box Mask) and apply various graphics filters to the game. One of the most notable of these being a nineties filter.

The Bullet Adjust mechanic will also become available, letting you multiple the amounts of ammunition that you may find.

Once you finally kick off your New Game Plus run, you’ll soon find that there are new areas available, containing new items to collect, some of which lead to new endings.

The Chainsaw weapon makes light work of most enemies in New Game Plus. | Image credit: Bloober Team/VG247

For example, you can find the following items in New Game Plus that are not present in a Standard run:

Broken Key Parts , which can be combined to make the Dog Key required for the Dog ending, which is exclusive to NG+.

, which can be combined to make the Dog Key required for the Dog ending, which is exclusive to NG+. Blue Gem , which can be used in three areas across Silent Hill 2 to unlock the UFO ending, also exclusive to NG+.

, which can be used in three areas across Silent Hill 2 to unlock the UFO ending, also exclusive to NG+. Lost Memories Book, Crimson Ceremony Book, Obsidian Goblet, and White Chrism can all be found as part of unlocking the Rebirth ending.

can all be found as part of unlocking the Rebirth ending. Chainsaw weapon can be found, making light work of most enemies.

can be found, making light work of most enemies. The Key of Sorrow can be found, though, we are not sure of its use just yet.

Previously, in the original Silent Hill 2, players could find Hyper Spray — a more powerful medical supply — when playing New Game Plus on Hard difficulty. We’re yet to confirm whether the item, or anything like it, is present in the Silent Hill 2 remake, but will update this page when we know more.

For more on the Silent Hill 2 remake, take a look at our spoiler-free review, as well as our walkthrough of the game.