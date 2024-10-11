The Lake View Hotel in Silent Hill 2 is, frankly, a bit of respite after the terror of Toluca Prison and the Labyrinth. Of course, monstrosities still lurk here, but there’s no denying that the place is beautiful and somewhat serene in comparison to what you will have just faced. The Music Box puzzle here, and the tune it eventually plays, certainly add to that feeling.

Solving the Music Box puzzle in Lake View Hotel’s lobby might seem a little confusing at first, with its various dials and keys to interact with, but once you know what your goal is, it’s a walk in the park. Without further ado, here’s how to solve the Music Box puzzle in the Silent Hill 2 remake.

Silent Hill 2 Music Box puzzle solution

To solve the Music Box puzzle in Silent Hill 2’s Lake View Hotel, you first need to find and place three figurines. These figurines are collected as part of different puzzles around the hotel, and you will find them in the following areas:

Snow White Figurine - inside Room 201, after solving the broken mirror puzzle in Room 202.

Cinderella Figurine - inside the Conference Room fireplace.

Little Mermaid Figurine - inside Venus Tears Bar.

Once you collect all three figurines, place Snow White in the lower left-hand corner, place Little Mermaid in the top spot, and Cinderella in the final, remaining spot.

You then need to turn the four dials here to forge a path for each of the figurines to the door closest to them. This is simply a case of turning the dials so that the tracks line up with one another, but make sure these lead to the nearby doors and not to any dead ends.

Line up the tracks with another so the figurines can reach the doors closest to them. | Image credit: Bloober Team/VG247

When you’re ready to test the tracks, interact with the button in the lower right-hand corner. Provided the figurines reach the doors, you will then be shown three poems and three keys.

Your next task is to read the three poems, which will resemble the fairy tales associated with the figurines. You then need to turn each key a number of times that is revealed by the poem. There are numbers mentioned here — except on Hard difficulty — which will give you an idea of how many times to turn the key.

On Standard puzzle difficulty, the poems read as follows:

What began with three, One would soon deplore, Seven kindly souls, Opened up the door.

kindly souls, Opened up the door. Trading one for two, Away she would roam, But the love of five , Would bring her back home.

, Would bring her back home. Taunted by the two, She would toil away, Leaving one behind, She has found a way.

On Hard puzzle difficulty, the poems lack numbers but have a matching theme; loneliness, which you can equate to the number one.

Depending on your selected puzzle difficulty, the amount of times you will need to turn each key is as follows:

Light puzzle difficulty: 7, 2, 1

Standard puzzle difficulty: 7, 5, 1

Hard puzzle difficulty: 1, 1, 1

With that done, you will receive the 3F Corridor Key and can now finally enter Room 312.

Alternatively, if you’re playing the Silent Hill 2 remake in New Game Plus, now’s almost the time for you to unlock any alternate endings you’ve been striving for.

For more on Silent Hill 2, take a look at our Silent Hill 2 walkthrough, our endings guide, and our spoiler-free review.