Your first rendezvous with the Otherworld in the Silent Hill 2 remake is the Blue Creek Apartments, and here, you’ll have your work cut out for you as you strive to solve the iconic Grandfather Clock puzzle brought over from the original game. One portion of this involves figuring out the eerie Moth Room puzzle, though.

The Moth Room puzzle requires you to add up all of the symbols on the various moths displayed around the room, and on Standard or Hard difficulties, you’ll need to do some further math to finally progress. To help you out with that, here’s the Silent Hill 2 Moth Room puzzle solution.

Silent Hill 2 Moth Room puzzle solution

When you first enter the Moth Room (Room 202) in Blue Creek Apartments of Silent Hill 2, there are a few things to take in. First, there’s a chained door with a combination lock on it that requires three numbers.

Depending on your chosen puzzle difficulty, there may also be some mathematical sums involving symbols to solve etched into the wall beside the lock.

On top of that, you’ll find various taxidermied moths around the room with different symbols on their wings. These match up with the symbols shown beside the lock, so you can likely begin to see where this is going.

Our goal is to add up all the symbols displayed on the moth wings around the room, and then use those to solve the sums beside the lock, which will provide us with our code to progress. We need to make sure that we only add up the symbols we can see; do not count any missing moth wings.

That said, if you peer through the hole in the wall in the room, you’ll find that some of the moths we need are obscured by a shelf. Break the wall that is adjacent to the locked door to enter a second room, and follow this round to come to the shelf and move it. You can then add up the final few symbols.

Ultimately, your total of symbols should be eight Crescent Moons, five Circles, and two Skulls.

Now, depending on your puzzle difficulty, you may or may not have to do some math with these symbols. On Standard puzzle difficulty, these are simple addition or subtraction sums, but on Hard puzzle difficulty, multiplication and division is thrown into the mixer.

Image credit: Bloober Team/VG247

Either way, the solution you should come to is as follows:

Light puzzle difficulty solution: 582

Standard puzzle difficulty solution: 373 .

. Hard puzzle difficulty solution: 522.

You will then be able to advance into the next room and collect the Second Hand needed for the Grandfather Clock puzzle in Room 212 of Blue Creek Apartments.

For more on Silent Hill 2, take a look at our Silent Hill 2 walkthrough, our endings guide, and our spoiler-free review.