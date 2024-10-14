Following your first rendezvous with the woman that mysteriously looks like James’ wife, Maria, in Silent Hill 2, you’ll be led to South Vale’s motel, Jack’s Inn. In the reception office here, you’ll find a safe that requires a code and a note suggesting you visit one of the nearby rooms.

Fortunately, cracking this code is merely a matter of exploring the few open rooms around the motel and finding a note that hints at it, but you’ll still need to decipher the code from this cryptic note. Without further ado, here’s how to solve the motel safe code in the Silent Hill 2 remake.

Silent Hill 2 motel safe code

To crack the motel safe code in Silent Hill 2, you want to go to the room mentioned on the note in the reception office: Room 107. Though, this room is locked.

This memo in reception suggests we check out Room 107. | Image credit: Bloober Team/VG247

Instead, head to the outside of Room 108 and smash the window to make your way inside. You can then unlock the door to Room 108 from the inside and let Maria in, which will result in a small Easter egg for fans of the original game.

On the opposite side of Room 108 however, there is a wall you can smash through to access Room 107.

Once inside, interact with the toolbox on the desk to retrieve the Tool Box Memo. This cryptic note reveals the code needed for the safe in reception, though, the note will differ depending on your chosen puzzle difficulty.

On Standard puzzle difficulty, the note reads: “One one less, Three one more, Eight three less, Zero one more.”

This memo gives us a big clue as to what the motel safe code is. | Image credit: Bloober Team/VG247

The note pretty much tells us the code explicitly, but we do have to do some math. For example, “one one less” implies that the first number of the code is 1-1, which is 0. Similarly, “three one more” suggests the second number is 3+1, which is 4.

Ultimately, your code will be 0451.

On Light puzzle difficulty, the note is even more explicit, reading, “Gotta remember: No money, four the fifth, onesie.” Simply go off the values suggested in each line: “No money” must mean 0, “four the fifth” means 45, and “onesie” means 1. This then also gives you the code of 0451.

On Hard puzzle difficulty, players will need to do even more math. The main portion of the note will read, “ALL ROOMS need to be refurbished, then we gotta MULTIPLY that by the cost of labor, then there’s the plumbing in the ROOMS UPSTAIRS. I swear there are TIMES when I just wanna give up, I’m not THIRTY THREE anymore. If we can make it all ADD up then there’s hope for the FIVE of us.”

There’s a lot to take in with this note, but the capitalized words are what we want to focus on. “ALL ROOMS” points at how many rooms are at the motel, which is 8. We then need to “MULTIPLY” this by the number of “ROOMS UPSTAIRS”. There are two rooms upstairs, so we multiply 8 by 2 to get 16.

Next, we need to “TIMES” this total by “THIRTY THREE” and then “ADD” “FIVE”. This gives us 533, but we require a four-digit code for the motel safe, which makes the only logical remaining answer 0533.

After successfully putting the code into the motel safe, you’ll receive the Gate Key which can be used to unlock the gate at the back of the car park, allowing you to explore more of West South Vale.

For more on Silent Hill 2, take a look at our Silent Hill 2 walkthrough, our endings guide, and our spoiler-free review of the remake.