Silent Hill 2 is renowned for its puzzles, and one of the first that you come across in East South Vale is the broken Jukebox in Neely’s Bar. Notes about an upset man and his broken record can be found scattered across the area, and if you pay attention to the Memo’s you have no doubt been collecting, you’ll be led on a bit of a wild goose chase trying to find different components needed to fix the thing.

Fortunately, fixing up the Neely’s Bar Jukebox isn’t too troublesome once you know where to look. So without further ado, here’s the Jukebox puzzle solution in the Silent Hill 2 remake.

Silent Hill 2 Jukebox puzzle solution

To fix the Jukebox found inside of Neely’s Bar in Silent Hill 2, you need a few missing components to get things working again. If you have stumbled upon the Jukebox already, you should have one half of a broken record already, which is found inside the machine.

You will also find a note in Neely's Bar referencing an upset man and his broken record, and how he had run towards Groovy Music. You know what that means…

Looks like we're headed to Groovy Music next. | Image credit: Bloober Team/VG247

First things first, you’ll want to have paid a visit to Groovy Music. Inside the store, smash the window at the back to reach the backroom. On the table here, you can retrieve the second half of a broken record and some glue.

Image credit: Bloober Team/VG247

Combine the two halves of the record and the glue in your inventory to get a Glued Up Record.

Up next, we need two more things: the Jukebox Button and a Neely’s Bar Coin so we can actually put this show on the road.

To acquire the Neely’s Bar Coin, pay a visit to the Texan Cafe on your map. By interacting with the till, turning the key, and pressing ‘Enter’, the till will open and you can claim the Coin.

Last, but not least, we need to visit Saul Street Apartments when prompted to do so. To access the part of the apartments that we need to reach, you’ll need to have grabbed the Apartment Key from the reception office of the building first!

At the top of the building in Apartment 9, there’s a hole for James’ to shove his arm into. He’ll pull out the Jukebox Button that we need.

Search the hole in the wall for the Jukebox Button. | Image credit: Bloober Team/VG247

With all of these items in your possession, you can finally return to Neely’s Bar. Place the Jukebox Button in the empty number two slot, and insert the Neely’s Bar Coin.

Now, we need to interact with the various parts inside of the Jukebox to be able to insert our Glued Up Record. Fortunately, these have their own colors that we can identify them by.

Image credit: Bloober Team/VG247

Start by turning the green part, and then interacting with the red part so it becomes attached to the former. You can then turn the green part again, which gives us space to then lower the blue part. Turn the green part twice more, and you can then input the Glued Up Record.

Now, if you haven’t placed the Jukebox Button or inserted the Neely’s Bar Coin already, now’s the time to do so. You can then press the ‘C’ button, and the ‘2’ button, and the Glued Up Record will begin to play.

After the record plays, and the Jukebox inevitably breaks again, you will receive the Neely’s Bar Key and can exit via the back of the bar.

After the record plays, and the Jukebox inevitably breaks again, you will receive the Neely's Bar Key and can exit via the back of the bar.