As you explore East South Vale in the Silent Hill 2 remake, you will find that the Grand Market is locked and inaccessible via its main entrance. If you make your way around the back of the building, however, you’ll find the Grand Market Keypad with no code in sight.

Fortunately, the Code Note required to help us figure out the solution to this keypad isn’t too far, and cracking the code won’t take you too long once you find this note. Without further ado, here’s where to find the Grand Market Keypad code in the Silent Hill 2 remake and what it will reward you with.

Silent Hill 2 remake Grand Market Keypad code

At the very start of the Silent Hill 2 remake, when James ventures into East South Vale, there are a few locations and shops marked on your map. One of these is the Grand Market, but when you go to check it out, you’ll find that its main entrance is locked.

If you go around the back of the building, however, you can go through a gate to access the Grand Market Keypad. This requires a code which you will find on a corpse at the end of Sanders Street. Here, make your way to the large truck, where you will find the corpse and two notes beside it.

One of these notes - the Code Note - reads as follows when you flip it: “checked from 4014 to 4439, had to run again, I FEEL like I’m SO CLOSE now, I just KNOW IT.”

You will find this note towards the end of Sanders Street, on a corpse beside a truck. | Image credit: Bloober Team/VG247

Now, this clue might seem a little basic, and that’s because it is. Your job now is to run back to the Grand Market Keypad, trust the dead guy’s note, and begin inputting numbers from 4440 onwards. Soon enough, you’ll come to the correct code and well, what a shame for the dead guy. He was, in fact, so close.

Depending on your chosen puzzle difficulty, the Grand Market Keypad code is as follows:

Light puzzle solution: 4442

Standard puzzle solution: 4444

Hard puzzle solution: 4446

After successfully inputting the code, you can enter the Grand Market and loot the place for everything it contains, which isn’t much. Though, this area is a good, quick and easy to access resource stash for New Game Plus and so forth.

Inside, you’ll be able to get three packets of Handgun Ammo and three Health Drinks. They’ll certainly come in handy!

For more on Silent Hill 2, take a look at our walkthrough, our endings guide, and our spoiler-free review.