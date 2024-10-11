Silent Hill 2 has a few endings for players to unlock, and one of the more fun, memorable endings that has been brought over from the original game is the Dog ending. This ending sees James find out that the terror he’s been facing has actually been the sick machinations of Mira the Dog, a sole Shiba Inu.

The Dog ending is a ‘for fun’ ending created by Team Silent rather than a canon one, and if you want to see exactly how this plays out for yourself, here’s where to find the Dog Key and unlock the Dog ending in the Silent Hill 2 remake.

Silent Hill 2 Dog ending - Where to find the Dog Key

To unlock the Dog ending in the Silent Hill 2 remake, you need to first be playing the game in New Game Plus. The Leave, In Water, and Maria endings are available on standard runs. In New Game Plus, however, alternate endings such as the Dog ending then become available.

After starting a New Game Plus playthrough, you will then need to find two Broken Key Parts. These can then be combined into the Dog Key and used to unlock the ending. In the original 2001 game, players only had to find the Dog Key; Bloober Team, this time around, has added an additional step.

Silent Hill 2 Dog ending - Broken Key Part #1

The first Broken Key Part can be found in East South Vale at the very beginning of Silent Hill 2. Just north of Big Jay’s on your map, there is a pet store you can enter which will have previously been shut during your first playthrough.

Head into the backroom of the pet store to find the first Broken Key Part on a table.

Image credit: Bloober Team/VG247

Silent Hill 2 Dog ending - Broken Key Part #2

The second Broken Key Part is found on Katz Street in West South Vale, which you will be able to access after meeting Maria and exiting via the back of the motel, Jack’s Inn.

When you reach Katz Street, stick to the eastern half of the street (near Baldwin Mansion) and scan the houses and fences on the north side of the street. You should see a white fence with a dog bone on it, as shown below.

Image credit: Bloober Team/VG247

Go through the fence to reach a small dog-house where you can retrieve the second Broken Key Part. Combine the two parts in your inventory to finally have your hands on the Dog Key.

Where to use the Dog Key in Silent Hill 2

With the Dog Key in your possession, all you need to do is play Silent Hill 2 as you would normally until you finally reach Lake View Hotel.

Once you gain access to the 3F Corridor of Lake View Hotel, use the Dog Key on the Observatory Room instead of entering Room 312. Enjoy what comes next!

