As you explore Brookhaven Hospital in the Silent Hill 2 remake, you will be tasked with finding three different bracelets around the place before eventually solving the puzzle that is the Director’s Office safe code. This will require you to brush up on your knowledge of alchemical symbols, of all things.

If you fancy yourself a bit of a codebreaker, cracking the Director’s Office safe code will prove to be a menial task for you, but if you need a bit of help figuring things out here, we can’t blame you either. Without further ado, here’s how to crack the Director’s Office safe code in the Silent Hill 2 remake.

Silent Hill 2 Director’s Office safe code

If you haven’t already, you will need to acquire three bracelets for the hand in the Director’s Office of Silent Hill 2 before progressing with figuring out the safe code.

These are found across the hospital in the following rooms:

Marked Bracelet - Medical Records, 1F.

- Medical Records, 1F. Bloodstained Bracelet - Pool, 1F.

- Pool, 1F. Filthy Bracelet - D1, 3F.

If you need some more help getting your hands on them, take a look at our Brookhaven Hospital guide.

After acquiring all three bracelets, you can place them on the hand in the Director’s Office to retrieve the Director’s Office Storage Room Key. The bracelets need to be in a specific order, with the numbers on them aligned to show: 92, 45, and 71. Keep these numbers in mind!

In the Storage Room, you’ll be able to pick up a button for the safe and interact with some books. The books need rearranging so that an image of a fire-breathing lion is depicted across their spines, and this ultimately provides you with a cipher.

Using the numbers from earlier, 924571, and the cipher revealed by the books, you then need to work out the symbol for each number. What you end up with is the code needed for the Director’s Office safe.

Use this image for reference, or pen and paper, to remember the code for the Director’s Office safe. | Image credit: Bloober Team/VG247

If you’re at all familiar with alchemical symbols, the code for the safe is as follows: Philosopher’s Stone, Saturn, Mars, Sun, Mercury, Earth (this symbol misses the left line, however).

After placing the missing button, inputting your code, and successfully opening the safe, you will be given the Rooftop Key. So, head back to 3F and make your way up to the rooftop next.

