After having fled the nightmarish Brookhaven Hospital in Bloober Team’s Silent Hill 2, you’ll find that you’re back in South Vale again. This time, however, nighttime has come around and the place is much darker than before. There are new sinkholes blocking your path and plenty of enemies for you to try and avoid, too.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That said, this is a good opportunity for us to collect plenty of supplies before venturing into the next area of the game, so keep your eyes peeled for those. Without further ado, here’s our Silent Hill 2 Dark South Vale guide.

Silent Hill 2 Dark South Vale guide

After exiting Brookhaven Hospital in Silent Hill 2, you want to head to the alleyway that is north of Heaven’s Night on your map.

Keep a close eye on your map so you don't miss any points of interest. | Image credit: Bloober Team/VG247

Here, you can enter a garage and break the wall inside to advance into another garage that has a save checkpoint. Be wary of the enemies that will no doubt be on your tail, though.

As you exit the next garage, you’ll see Laura running off again. Move the cart by the gate to climb over it.

Move the cart by this gate and climb over. | Image credit: Bloober Team/VG247

Next, venture into Lakeside Diner. Continue east, and then south of your map. You will soon run into Laura again, and you know the drill, we want to keep on following her.

As you do, you’ll arrive in East South Vale, where you can revisit the Motor Home to find another save checkpoint. In here, you will also find a leaflet with a note about a letter and a wrench; that’s where we want to head next.

Along the way, you can enter the Pharmacy below Saul Street Apartments to collect some medical supplies, but beware of enemies inside.

When you arrive by Happy Burger, use the cart on the corner of the street across from it to enter a warehouse. More supplies here, but also more enemies.

Image credit: Bloober Team/VG247

Break the wall at the back of the warehouse to find yourself at Neely Street. Enter Neely’s Bar, where there is a new note on the wall behind the Jukebox. How ominous.

Exit via the back of the bar, and then use the nearby cart to climb into the American Cafe. Exit the Cafe via the Launderette, and you’ll hear a ringing telephone booth.

Walk on over it to find the letter and wrench that the Motor Home leaflet mentioned earlier. The letter will advise you that “the key is at the feet of a praying woman,” which tells us to head to the statues in Rosewater Park next.

Go north of Neely Street to Rosewater Park, but be sure to explore along the way. By smashing up the cars on the road, you’ll be able to line your pockets with plenty of supplies.

When you reach Rosewater Park, use the Wrench to open the gate, and then sprint past the Mandarin beneath the grates ahead.

Collect the Historical Society Key and head there next. | Image credit: Bloober Team/VG247

Once inside Rosewater Park, head west. A cutscene with Angela will unfold. Following it, look at the base of the statue that Angela was looking at to retrieve a letter and the Historical Society Key.

That’s where we need to go next, and there’s a long road to run down before we reach it. Along the way, stop at Octantis Fuels on your map. At the back of the fuel station, collect the Garage Jack Lever from the green car. We’ll need it soon.

On top of that, enter Pete’s Bowl’a’Rama for another save checkpoint. If you interact with the pizza box in the bowling alley, you’ll also nab yourself another hidden achievement.

Head on inside! | Image credit: Bloober Team/VG247

After this small detour, head to the Historical Society and use the key to unlock the door.

Silent Hill 2 Historical Society

Upon entering the Historical Society, there will be another save checkpoint. Take your time exploring the few rooms here. There’s a Strange Photo in one of the glass cabinets, and plenty of photographs to take in.

When you’re ready to move on, go down the long stairway at the back of the building. You’ll find a Prison Note at the bottom.

From here, go left, right, and right again to enter a room with three framed photographs. Nothing much else of note in here, so exit, continue to your right, and jump down the hole!

At the bottom of the hole, break the wall. You’ll find that there are actually too breakable walls here, though one of them leads to a dead end.

Next, go right until you come to two doors; enter the rightmost door and collect the Spiral-Writing Key. You will then be trapped inside with some bugs and a keypad.

Kill the bugs, but bear in mind that they will respawn every 20 seconds or so until you have cracked the code for the keypad in here.

Spam combinations of the three brightest numbers, while fending off bugs. | Image credit: Bloober Team/VG247

The keypad is simple enough to figure out though; there will be three numbers that are brighter than the rest. Essentially, spam a number of combinations of these three numbers and you’ll come to your answer. On Standard puzzle difficulty, this code was 932.

Exit the room and go into the room on your right. Use the Spiral Writing Key to unlock the gate here, and once again, jump down into the abyss.

In the next room, walk forward for a cutscene with Eddie. As you go through the following door post-cutscene, you will officially be in Toluca Prison. Brace yourself for what’s to come.

To continue our Silent Hill 2 walkthrough, here’s our Toluca Prison guide.

For more on Silent Hill 2, take a look at our spoiler-free review.