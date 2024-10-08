One of the first and most memorable puzzles of the Silent Hill 2 remake is the Coin Cabinet found in the Reception Office of Wood Side Apartments. While you can’t do much here to begin with, you will be able to collect three different coins from around the apartments that will aid you with solving the Coin Cabinet puzzle.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The puzzle itself requires you to position the coins based on how a poem describes them, and once completed, you will finally get your hands on the Apartment 201 Key and be able to make your escape from Wood Side Apartments into somewhere much darker… Without further ado, here’s the Silent Hill 2 remake Coin Cabinet puzzle solution, for Light and Standard puzzle difficulties.

Silent Hill 2 remake Coin Cabinet puzzle solution

To solve the Coin Cabinet puzzle in the Silent Hill 2 remake, you’ll first need to get your hands on three coins from around Wood Side Apartments by completing some puzzles.

The first coin — the Man coin — is found in Room 206. Here, you need to identify three drawings on the wall to reveal a code for the safe.

The second coin — the Woman coin — is found by heading to the unmarked Utility/Laundry Room on 3F, which you can access via Room 312. Here, you can collect some Canned Juice to throw down the Garbage Chute, which sends the coin rolling onto the floor of the Chute Courtyard.

The Woman Coin can be collected from the Chute Courtyard after shoving some Canned Juice into the Garbage Chute. | Image credit: Bloober Team/VG247

The third coin — the Snake coin — is found in another of Wood Side Apartment’s courtyards which features a pool. The coin can be collected from a red pram inside of the pool, but there are a few Lying Figures lurking in this area.

The Snake coin is found in a pram in the Wood Side Apartment's pool area. | Image credit: Bloober Team/VG247

With all three coins in your possession, you can head to the Coin Cabinet in the reception area of Wood Side Apartments and kick off the puzzle.

The way the Coin Cabinet puzzle works is that it’ll present you with the stanza of a poem, and you then have to position the coins in slots that match up with the poem. You will need to do this a few times before solving the puzzle completely.

Image credit: Bloober Team/VG247

On Standard puzzle difficulty, the poems presented to you — and your answers — are as follows:

Three bright coins in the five holes be,

First sits the Maiden underneath the tree

The wind from behind the Maiden doth blow,

A beautiful Flower alone has to grow.

And here comes the Man so sleek and so fine,

In the pale moonlight his eyes doth shine.

Place the Man in the first slot.

slot. Place the Woman in the third slot.

slot. Place the Flower in the fifth slot. You need to rotate the Snake coin to do this.

The man doth approach, his Blade now revealed,

His face disappears behind shining steel.

Away from the man doth the Maiden flee,

Towards the Flower, away from the tree.

Place the Blade in the second slot by rotating the Man coin.

slot by rotating the Man coin. Place the Woman in the fourth slot.

slot. Place the Flower in the fifth slot.

Where once grew a Flower, a venomous glee,

Where once was a Maiden, but a stone doth be.

And over her Grave the Man doth remain,

His blade never met the vile Serpent’s vein.

Place the Man in the third slot.

slot. Place the Grave in the fourth slot by rotating the Woman coin.

slot by rotating the Woman coin. Place the Snake in the fifth slot by rotating the Flower coin again.

The Beast who its teeth in her flesh doth bore,

He who has failed, She who is no more.

Now unto you falls a grievous chore,

Who carries blame for what fate had in store?

Place the Man coin in the top slot.

You can also place the Snake here and the puzzle will still be solved.

We are uncertain if whether you place the Man or the Snake coin in this slot will impact the ending you unlock. For what it is worth, I placed the Man coin in all of my runs and have been able to receive all three original endings — Leave, In Water, and Maria — so this either has no bearing, or very minimal bearing, on your endings.

On Light puzzle difficulty, your poem will be simplified slightly, and there will be less slots available to place the coins in. Though, your answers are largely the same.

For the first stanza, place the Man, Woman, and Flower.

For the second stanza, place the Blade, Woman, and Snake.

For the third stanza, place the Snake, Grave, and Man.

For the final placement, place either the Man or Snake in the top slot.

With that completed, you will then receive the Apartment 201 Key. Take this over to Room 201 and head on inside, where you will be able to finally reach Blue Creek Apartments.

For more on Silent Hill 2, take a look at our Silent Hill 2 remake walkthrough and our spoiler-free review.