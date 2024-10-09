One of Silent Hill 2’s most iconic and memorable puzzles involves the Grandfather Clock and a poem about three people called Henry, Mildred, and Scott. These three people actually represent different hands of the Clock puzzle in Blue Creek Apartments, and once you get your hands on those, you’ll need to use the poem to work out their positions.

That said, this particular puzzle has been massively revamped when compared to the original game, so you have a few additional steps to complete before you can solve it and flee Blue Creek Apartments. Without further ado, here’s how to solve the Clock puzzle of Blue Creek Apartments in Silent Hill 2.

Silent Hill 2 Clock room puzzle solution

The Clock puzzle in Silent Hill 2 is found in Room 212 of Blue Creek Apartments. You will need to unveil the clock itself, and then you will also find some clues around the room.

The first is a drawing on the wall beside the clock, which depending on your chosen puzzle difficulty, will give you a clue as to how to position the clock hands when you find them. On Hard difficulty, there is no clue here whatsoever.

On Light and Standard puzzle difficulty, this piece of writing will help you position the clock hands. On Hard, there is no writing here. | Image credit: Bloober Team/VG247

Turn around from the wall and you will find a note on the desk that features a poem about three people: Henry, Mildred, and Scott. These all represent the different hands of the clock, and the poem will also hint as to how the various clock hands are positioned.

You can actually work this out now without the clock hands in your possession. On Standard puzzle difficulty, the note on the desk reads as follows:

Henry fears Scott, he’ll run from him and hide, He’s fled to the west, to the other side. - This implies that the Hour Hand points at 9.



But here comes Mildred, with unknown intent, - This implies the Minute Hand is close behind the Second Hand, so it must point at 2.



Scott lies face down, blind to her descent. - We know the Second Hand is opposite the Hour Hand, so it must point at 3.

Going off this poem and the conclusions we have just drawn from it, the clock hands should be positioned as follows:

Henry/Hour Hand - 9

Mildred/Minute Hand - 2

Scott/Second Hand - 3

Now, let’s go about finding those clock hands and reuniting them with this clock!

Where to find the Clock’s Hour Hand in Silent Hill 2

The Hour Hand of the Clock is found in Room 307 of Blue Creek Apartments. Here, you’ll find a radio chained to the ceiling that has the Hour Hand inside it. In the room beside the radio, there’ll be a pipe with a missing valve.

Exit via the red door in the room and go outside, then enter Room 205. The window will close behind you, but you will find the Room 306 Key in here, on the table. There is also a red valve here that needs turning.

Enter Room 306 next and crawl through the gap in the bottom of the lounge wall, then enter Room 304. There is another valve you can turn here. Once you turn it, interact with it again to add it to your inventory, then return to Room 307 with the radio.

Attach the valve to the pipe and turn it, and the radio will come crashing down. You can now collect the Hour Hand, return to Room 212, and position it so it points at 9.

Room 210, which has a H on the door, will then open.

Where to find the Clock’s Minute Hand in Silent Hill 2

After having placed the Hour Hand, the ‘H’ door marked on your map will then open. If you head inside and break the wall to access the bathroom, you will be able to rummage around the toilet bowl to retrieve the Minute Hand.

That was easy enough! Now, you’ll have to complete the Seesaw puzzle next before returning to Room 212. Then, position the Minute Hand so that it points at 2.

The door marked with ‘M’ on your map will open next.

Where to find the Clock’s Second Hand in Silent Hill 2

Enter the room marked with ‘M’ on your map next, and you will find yourself in the Moth Room. Here, you have to add up the various symbols shown on the wings of the taxidermied moths around the room. Then, using what you have found, you will be able to solve the code for the combination lock on the locked door here.

Image credit: Bloober Team/VG247

Depending on your chosen puzzle difficulty, you may have to use the total number of symbols to solve some math sums etched into the wall beside the lock.

If you find yourself troubled by the puzzle, here’s our Moth Room puzzle solution guide.

Ultimately, once you crack the code for the lock and enter the following room, you will be able to shove James’ hand into yet another ghastly hole and retrieve the Second Hand.

Return to Room 212 and position it on the clock so that it points at 3.

With that done, the Clock puzzle of Blue Creek Apartments has been solved. You can now enter the room marked ‘S’ on your map next. Have fun with that!

For more on Silent Hill 2, take a look at our Silent Hill 2 walkthrough, our endings guide, and our spoiler-free review.