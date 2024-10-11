After fleeing the horrors of Brookhaven Hospital in the Silent Hill 2 remake, you’ll find yourself back in South Vale and eventually, at the Silent Hill Historical Society. After checking out all of the relics and paintings this building possesses, you’ll wind up going down a lengthy staircase and into a room full of bugs.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

After collecting the key from the floor of the Bug Room, you’ll find yourself trapped in there with multiple creepy crawlies biting at James’ ankles and a keypad. Though, no code is in sight. Fortunately, escaping this room isn’t as hard as it first seems. Here’s how to solve the Bug Room keypad code in the Silent Hill 2 remake.

Silent Hill 2 Bug Room keypad code

You’ve found yourself trapped in the Bug Room beneath Silent Hill 2’s Historical Society after retrieving the Spiral-Writing Key from the floor, and there’s no sign of an exit aside from a keypad on the wall.

As for your code for the keypad, there’s no sign of that either. So, how exactly do we solve this?

Image credit: Bloober Team/VG247

Well, if you look at the keypad carefully, you’ll find that three numbers - 9, 3, and 2 - are significantly brighter than the others. This is because they are the numbers most recently pressed, and as a result, our keypad code must be a combination of the three numbers.

This means the keypad code can be any of the following: 932, 923, 239, 329, 293, or 392.

In my experience, the solution was 932, but it appears that the solution to this keypad is randomised between runs.

For more on Silent Hill 2, take a look at our Silent Hill 2 walkthrough, our endings guide, and our spoiler-free review.