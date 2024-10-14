Brookhaven Hospital in the Silent Hill 2 remake remains as terrifying as it has always been, but there are new puzzles and revamped combat for even the most experienced of fans to be pleasantly surprised by. Around this hospital, James is tasked with finding multiple bracelets that can be used to acquire a mysterious key from the Director’s Office.

Finding the bracelets and then figuring out how to position them on the lone hand in the office can be quite troubling, though. Especially given how easy it is to get lost, or miss important items, throughout the area. To help you out, here’s how to solve the bracelets puzzle of Brookhaven Hospital in the Silent Hill 2 remake.

Silent Hill 2 bracelets puzzle solution

To complete the bracelets puzzle found in the Director’s Office of Brookhaven Hospital, you first need to get your hands on three bracelets that are hidden around the area in Silent Hill 2. So, let’s start by tracking them down.

Where to find the Marked Bracelet in Silent Hill 2

The first bracelet you will likely run into is the Marked Bracelet in Silent Hill 2. To collect this, grab the L1 Key from the Nurse’s Lounge on 2F of the hospital.

Enter L1 and then use the cart to climb over into another room, and then make your way into the Utility Room shown on your map.

There is a hole in the wall here. Climb through it to wind up at 1F again, and then make your way to Medical Records on your map. You’ll need to go through another gap in the bottom of the wall to access it.

Collect the Marked Bracelet from the floor here. | Image credit: Bloober Team/VG247

Then, in the corner of the Medical Records room, you can retrieve the Marked Bracelet from the floor.

Where to find the Bloodstained Bracelet in Silent Hill 2

To get your hands on the Bloodstained Bracelet in Silent Hill 2, you need to ultimately make your way to the Pool on 1F. Though, you will need to complete a few additional steps before being able to retrieve the bracelet.

First things first, make your way to the Women’s Locker Room on 2F and interact with the teddy bear to acquire the Bent Needle. There is a Shotgun here, too.

Next, venture into the Dayroom on 1F of the hospital. You will need the 1F Inner Ward Key from Examination Room 5 on 3F to access this area, if you haven’t grabbed it already.

Enter the Pharmacy via the Dayroom and then head outside into the Garden. You can then make your way to the pool, where you will find a locked Maintenance Grid. Head into the Showers that are just beyond the Pool, and you will be able to grab some Medical Tube from the sink.

Combine the Medical Tube with the Bent Needle in your inventory and return to the Pharmacy. Use the contraption you have made to fish the Maintenance Key out of the drain.

Return to the Pool and use the Maintenance Key on the Maintenance Grid, and interact with the key inside to drain the pool.

Smash up this eye painting after draining the pool to find and collect the Bloodstained Bracelet. | Image credit: Bloober Team/VG247

You can then enter the pool where you will see an eye painting on the north side of it. Smash this with your Steel Pipe and retrieve the Bloodstained Bracelet from inside. Just one more bracelet to go now.

Where to find the Filthy Bracelet in Silent Hill 2

To get your hands on the Filthy Bracelet in Silent Hill 2, you must solve the X-Ray Viewer puzzle on 3F.

This puzzle subsequently gives us the code for the D1 door across the hall, and once inside, you can grab the Filthy Bracelet finally.

If you find yourself stuck with that, here’s our guide on how to solve the X-Ray Viewer puzzle in Silent Hill 2.

How to arrange the bracelets in Silent Hill 2

With all three bracelets in your possession now in Silent Hill 2, you can return to the Director’s Office and place them on the hand on the desk there.

The bracelets need to be arranged in the following order, from top to bottom: Bloodstained, Marked, and Filthy. Once that’s done, you then need to line up the numbers that are shown on the bracelets by rotating them.

Line up and rotate the bracelets so that they show the numerical code of 924571, from top to bottom. | Image credit: Bloober Team/VG247

You should, ultimately, have them show 92, 45, and 71. These numbers must be aligned for the hand to break. After successfully doing that, you’ll acquire the Director’s Office Storage Room Key and can then start solving the Director’s Office safe code.

For more on that, here’s our Director’s Office safe code guide.

For more on Silent Hill 2, take a look at our Silent Hill 2 walkthrough, our endings guide, and our spoiler-free review of the remake.