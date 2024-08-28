Sigourney Weaver just can't stay away from aliens as she confirms we'll be seeing her in The Mandalorian & Grogu

The Mandalorian & Grogu might not have a great name, but with Sigourney Weaver joining the cast, at least you're more likely to be in for a good time.

Back in May, it was reported that Alien, Avatar, and [insert third film beginning with A I'm sure she starred in for some nice alliteration], star Sigourney Weaver was in talks to join the The Mandalorian sequel film The Mandalorian & Grogu. Now, in a new interview with Deadline, the iconic actor has confirmed that she will be appearing in the Star Wars flick, a big addition to what will be the first Star Wars film in seven years by the time it releases - there's only been TV shows since 2019's Episode 9 - The Rise of Skywalker.

When asked what the next movie Weaver is going to film, the actor responded, "I'm playing a role in The Mandalorian & Grogu [which will be directed by Jon Favreau]. I got to meet Grogu for the first time the other day. I’m filming that before I go to London for The Tempest at the end of the year." The ole house of mouse and Lucasfilm obviously hasn't made any formal announcement regarding her casting just yet, but you can't really get any stronger a confirmation than from the very person in question.

Weaver was also asked if the part is fun after Deadline notes how she'll be done "conquering all the major sci-fi franchises," the actor responding, "Very. I’m looking forward to it. I can’t say much about it right now but it’s fun to bounce between all these different universes." And quiet she stayed, as there's no other details about her role at the moment.

Production on The Mandalorian is set to kick off this year, and right now it's due out May 22, 2026, so you still have to wait a couple of years for it.