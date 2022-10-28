Signalis: How to access the Cryogenics pod and get the Airlock Key

Signalis is a classic survival horror title with a very distinct art style, bound to sink its teeth into anyone who plays it. You wake up as Elster, a technician Replika, on a bizarre out-of-this-world government facility. From the outset, something isn’t quite right as Ester begins their search for answers.

Catch the trailer for Signalis here.

Getting around the facility that Ester finds themselves aboard is no easy feat. Packed with locked doors, lost or broken key cards, and terrifying monsters, you’re experiencing a walking nightmare. That said, in this guide we’ve helped with the first of many sealed doors. So, here’s how to get the password for the Cryogenics room in Signalis.

How to get into Signalis’ Cryogenics pod, and get the Airlock Key

Signalis starts out as it means to go on, and that’s with puzzles. As you awake on the ship and explore your surroundings, it feels like a maze, and getting to grips with how to access each room doesn’t necessarily occur quickly.

That said, the first room you might run into trouble accessing is Cryogenics. This room has a pad of nine buttons, some of which need to be illuminated, for you to be able to progress and access the Cryogenics pod.

How do you crack the combination of buttons, however? Well, think like you’re playing Resident Evil. At some point or another, you’ll find yourself in the Flight Deck. Here. You’ll also find a photo of Ariane Yeong.

Open your inventory and hover over the photograph. While you look at it, it’ll automatically rotate, and you’ll see that the code you need for Cryogenics is highlighted on the back; we’ve popped a screenshot above for your reference.

Head back to Cryogenics where the buttons are, and illuminate the ones that are highlighted red on the back of the photograph. The pod in the room will then open.

Once the Cryogenics pod opens and drains itself, you'll acquire a snapped keycard; this is the Airlock Key! Go back into your inventory and combine the snapped keycard with the duct tape from the Mess Hall, and then the key is fixed up enough to go and use in the Airlock. There you have it!