Lifelong Civ fan given a few months to live may get to play Civilisation 7 early thanks to son's heartfelt plea

A fan took to the Civilization Reddit with a "little pipe dream", asking if it were possible to play the upcoming 4X strategy game Civilization 7 early. The reason is a sad one, as their dad is currently fighting against stage four pancreatic cancer. As a long-time Sid Meier's fan, having played Alpha Centauri and the original Civ, a chance to play the latest game would make for a nice gift.

"I normally wouldn’t ask this, but my dad has only a few months left," writes JordantheGnat, "He’s dying of stage 4 pancreatic cancer, and he’s been a fan of Sid Meier games since Alpha Centauri, and I think also the first Civ game. I’m trying to get a hold of anything that he could play before he passes, since we’re not sure if he can make February. If that’s not available yet that makes sense, I’m just hoping someone could help with this little pipe dream. Thanks to any help ❤️"

But it turns out, this long shot might actually end up working out. Community manager at Firaxis, Sarah, responded to this plea asking Jordan to reach out via a direct message. This is where the breadcrumb ends for now, but I think I can speak for everyone when I say I hope Firaxis hooks Jordan and his dad up. As for the Civ community they've poured out their support. With some even going as far to buy more expensive editions of the game to show their appreciation.

Obviously it's a sad story overall, but it's nice that Firaxis was willing and able to reach out to a fan in need. It's the sort of thing you love to see, a bit of wonderful community communication that'll make a real difference to someone's life.