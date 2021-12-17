Shin Megami Tensei 5 on sale for a very generous $35

Shin Megami Tensei 5 is on sale at select retailers for $35, even though it just released last month. It’s a critically acclaimed AAA game and role playing GOTY nominee, which makes it even more impressive that it’s on sale for over 40% less than its original price.

Shin Megami Tensei 5 follows the story of an average high school student who accidentally drops into a dystopian alternate Tokyo. This dark, challenging turn-based JRPG impressed reviewers with its gripping story, entertaining interactions, and other quality-of-life improvements that built on past iterations. Persona purists weren't as pleased with the grimmer story, but it's still worth considering for fans of turn-based combat and morally challenging concepts.

Take on a demon-infested Tokyo with a copy from one of these links:

Shin Megami Tensei 5 is the latest MegaTen installment since Shin Megami Tensei 4: Apocalypse, the sequel to Shin Megami Tensei 4. Atlus announced Shin Megami Tensei 5 with a trailer back in 2017, but it took about five years before the game finally arrived. SMT fans got their wish for a game on next-gen consoles with the Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne Remaster. However, Shin Megami Tensei 5 is the best example as a completely new experience designed for both newcomers and series veterans alike.

Shin Megami Tensei released on November 11, 2021 for the Nintendo Switch. Whispers of a PC port are circulating, but its unclear if or when it'll happen. Might as well play it now at a discount.