Shadow Warrior 3 set for a March release

Shadow Warrior 3 set for a March releaseLo Wang returns next month.
Flying Wild Hog and Devolver Digital have announced a release date for Shadow Warrior 3.
It is coming March 1 to PC, PlayStation and Xbox. Pre-orders are now open and include the exclusive Koromodako Katana - a weapon with eight legs.
Console owners will also receive Flying Wild Hog’s 2013 Shadow Warrior and Shadow Warrior 2 for free.
In addition, it has been announced that actors Mike Moh, Andromeda Dunker, and SungWon Cho have joined the cast as the new voices of Lo Wang, Motoko and Zilla, alongside the returning Alex Dobrenko as Hoji.
Originally slated to release in 2021, the 2020 announced title finds our hero Lo Wang and his former employer turned nemesis turned sidekick Orochi Zilla on an “improbable mission” to recapture an ancient dragon they unwillingly unleashed from its eternal prison.
Armed with various weapons, Lo Wang will travel to many parts of the world to track down the beast and push the apocalypse back - again. To do it, he needs the mask of a dead god, a dragon's egg, a touch of magic, and enough firepower.
Here's more on the game:
- Bring a Katana to a Gunfight: Conduct a symphony of death with each encounter by mixing overwhelming firepower with devastatingly precise katana strikes as you dash in and around the demonic hordes.
- Fancy Footwork: Flow between nimble movement techniques including air dashes, wall running, double jumps, and the fancy new grappling hook busts your combat and movement options wide open in every battle.
- Execute Then Annihilate: Execute spectacular finishing moves to claim a piece of your conquered foe and unleash its powers back on the horde in a burst of unstoppable fury and powerful magic.
- Dynamic Combat Arenas: Each environment is lined with hazardous structures and devices that can be activated to add another layer of creative choice to the offensive strategy.
- Neo Feudal Japan: Trek across a mythic Asian land infused with the magic and technology of ancient samurai, now overrun by the demonic yokai from Japanese folklore.
- Funny Business: Brace for expertly delivered one-liners from Lo Wang, pointed banter with Zilla, and an intense thrill-ride of absurd predicaments on the way to turning doomsday into a new day.