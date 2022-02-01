Shadow Warrior 3 set for a March release

Flying Wild Hog and Devolver Digital have announced a release date for Shadow Warrior 3.

It is coming March 1 to PC, PlayStation and Xbox. Pre-orders are now open and include the exclusive Koromodako Katana - a weapon with eight legs.

Console owners will also receive Flying Wild Hog’s 2013 Shadow Warrior and Shadow Warrior 2 for free.

In addition, it has been announced that actors Mike Moh, Andromeda Dunker, and SungWon Cho have joined the cast as the new voices of Lo Wang, Motoko and Zilla, alongside the returning Alex Dobrenko as Hoji.

Originally slated to release in 2021, the 2020 announced title finds our hero Lo Wang and his former employer turned nemesis turned sidekick Orochi Zilla on an “improbable mission” to recapture an ancient dragon they unwillingly unleashed from its eternal prison.

Armed with various weapons, Lo Wang will travel to many parts of the world to track down the beast and push the apocalypse back - again. To do it, he needs the mask of a dead god, a dragon's egg, a touch of magic, and enough firepower.

