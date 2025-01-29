Yes, Shadow's love for telenovelas in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is because of that one meme, and no, I don't understand why the Sonic fandom is like this either

Every Sonic fan knows that Shadow loves Latinas, and as it turns out, so does the director of the films.

Where do I even start with this one? Shadow the Hedgehog loves Latinas. This is a character trait decided upon by fans, thanks in part to a TikTok edit, that later blew up even more on YouTube thanks to a meme dub based on a viral Twitter post. If this sounds particularly on brand for the Sonic fandom, you would be dead right, but even if I (a Sonic fan, to boot) might not understand it, I will not judge it. Why am I bringing all this up? Well, the tiniest of spoiler warnings I guess, but there's a small running gag in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 that starts with Eggman watching a dramatic Latin American soap opera, which later loops back around to Shadow watching a different episode of the show and getting super invested in it. It's funny!

When I saw the film, I thought it was just a funny coincidence with the meme, but as it turns out, it's actually a subtle reference to the meme. Now that the film is out digitally, you can also watch it with a commentary track from director Jeff Fowler and voice of Sonic, Ben Schwartz. And in the clip, Fowler shared that Shadow's love of telenovelas does come from the meme everybody knows and loves. "Shadow loves Latinas, that's another meme we found a place for in the movie," Fowler said, with Schwartz immediately asking what he meant by that.

WHAT THE F**K #SonicMovie3 pic.twitter.com/p9clIdAuEU — normie 𓆏🦔 (@KellytoyDK) January 28, 2025

"Shadow loves Latinas, it's true, you can Google it after we finish," Fowler continued. "Half the time, we fire away at these things… it's just magic, these opportunities to honor what fans know and love and the memes they know and love. It just falls in our lap - and we love it." I guess you can start placing your bets as to what memes get referenced in Sonic 4 (which just recently got a release date).