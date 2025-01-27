Yes, it does look like Sega has renewed its trademark for Dreamcast classic Skies of Arcadia, but I wouldn't get your hopes up just yet

Sega has seemingly renewed its trademark for Skies of Arcadia, a classic Dreamcast RPG, though that doesn't necessarily mean it's making a comeback.

As spotted by Sega Informant over on Twitter, trademark tracking website Chizai Watch has indicated that Sega has recently renewed its trademark for both Skies of Arcadia and Eternal Arcadia, the latter being the name used in Japan. Pages for both titles appear to show that the trademark renewal went through last week, January 24, and follows not long after it was spotted that the trademarks for Ecco the Dolphin and Ecco had also been renewed. Now, if you're a fan of either of these games, I'd be pretty understanding if you started to get excited about this, but it is worth noting that a trademark renewal doesn't always mean much.

There's been plenty of older titles that have had their trademarks renewed by their respective owners simply to retain the trademark - Sega obviously wouldn't want some other company picking up the trademark for Skies of Arcadia just because it didn't plan on making a new one or even releasing a remaster, because there's always the chance that somewhere down the road it would want to do either of those things. So, right now it's kind of a Schrodinger's Skies of Arcadia right now; maybe there's something in the works, maybe not!

SEGA has re-registered the trademark for Skies Of Arcadia (and Japanese name, Eternal Arcadia). pic.twitter.com/j2VqEKPzuQ — SEGA Informant (@SEGAInforment) January 26, 2025

Sega is working on bringing back a lot of its older titles at the moment, including iconic titles like Jet Set Radio, Streets of Rage, Crazy Taxi, and more besides those. Not to mention there's that new Virtua Fighter in the works, so anything is possible.

Skies of Arcadia was an incredibly well received title upon its release in 2000, and even received a GameCube port in 2002, but a sequel never materialised despite the strong reviews. Perhaps now is the time, Sega? Hint hint?