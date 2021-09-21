Sea of Thieves Season 4 has you venturing below the waves to steal Siren loot

In Season 4 of Sea of Thieves, the sunken kingdom full of Siren shrines will be explorable, and while down in the deep, you will be claiming plunder from the Sirens’ treacherous treasuries.

Each shrine poses unique challenges and threats and plenty of loot for those who can solve the mysteries within.

Pirates ready to test their mettle against the Sirens and their ocean crawler army, should set a course for the nearest Siren Treasury where they will face all sorts of enemies, but be able to plunder nice coral treasure which is sought after by the trading companies as they are eager to reclaim what the Sirens have stolen.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Of course, the loot will also draw other pirates to the area, so be sure to come up with a good exit strategy once you get your hands on some loot. Thankfully there is an option to store your loot under the sea, at the Mere shrines, so you can just go back and get it when it's safe to do so. Just have a chat with one of the Mere folk and you can get your treasure back.

You can also expect coral encrusted message bottles which will contain information on new voyages which will take you to various locations within the sunken kingdom where you might just find the rare and valuable treasure called the Breath of the Sea.

With the new season comes new commendations, and if you unlock all of the secrets of the sunken kingdom, you will earn parts for the Sunken Sorrow ship, weapons, and emotes.

Season four also brings with it 100 new levels to unlock. You can earn renown during this time to earn the Siren's Wrath ship parts and the Wicked Wave clothing set.

There's also the Cursed Adventurer Cutlass, and a new spyglass for the taking and new Emissary rewards to strive for.

The season also brings 11 new Pirate Emporium items through the Plunder Pass available as an optional purchase. These aren’t available to the vendors yet, as they are behind the paywall.

The Emporium will also have new cosmetics available, new weapon poses, and a new ship set.

Sea of Thieves Season 4 launches later this week on September 23.