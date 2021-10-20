Sea of Thieves is celebrating reaching 25 million players by handing out gold and Doubloons

Microsoft and Rare have announced a new milestone for Sea of Thieves.

According to the latest figures, the pirate game now boasts over 25 million players. The figure is up from 20 million reported back in March of this year, which means the game gained an additional 5 million players in the span of seven months.

According to the companies, the introduction of Seasons and the crossover with Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean in Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life can be attributed to the huge influx of players.

To celebrate the 25 million player milestone, anyone who plays Sea of Thieves between October 19-26 will receive a special login bonus of 25,000 gold and 25 Doubloons. On top of that, one randomly picked player who hands in treasure during this period will earn a payout of 25 million in gold.

Since the game's release, there have been numerous features and additions applied such as fishing, cooking, Tall Tales, crew costumes, pets, over 100 emotes, shanties, reviving, sirens, the Plunder Pass, Emissary trade routes, Forts of Fortune, accessibility updates, and much more.

Sea of Thieves was initially released in 2018 for PC and Xbox One before heading to Xbox Series X/S in November 2020. If you want to give it a try, you can play it for free with Xbox Game Pass.