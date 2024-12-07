Scrubs is reportedly making a comeback with its original creator, though I'm not convinced it's going to have an easy go of it

I hope you're into medical dramadies, because it sounds like a new take on Scrubs is on the way from its original creator.

It doesn't get talked about as much these days mostly because it's been off the air for more than a decade, but once upon a time Scrubs was one of the biggest sitcoms around, raking in a lot of critical acclaim, tallying up eight strong (and one mediocre) seasons all-in. Going back to it, there's definitely still a lot of heart, but it's also absolutely outdated in some places. Even still, it sounds like creator Bill Lawrence is looking to give it another go, as Variety has reported that the showrunner is working on a new version of the series at 20th Television.

Right now it seems details on the reboot are pretty scarce. Lawrence has an overall deal at Warner Bros. Television, but it's apparently making room for him to work on this new version of the show with his former studio partners. A source with knowledge over the situation told Variety that Lawrence won't be the showrunner if the project does get the full go ahead. And as of right now, no other deals have been sorted, and there's no casting news either.

Again, Scrubs might not be spoken about as much these days, but it really was quite the beloved sitcom back in the day. Lawrence and whoever ends up running it/ being cast in it will have a tough time trying to bring it back if it's something completely new. The original series ran from 2001 to 2010, and in the years since Lawrence has been keeping himself plenty busy, with other successful series like Cougar Town, Ted Lasso, and the more recent Shrinking. He certainly knows how to make good TV, so let's see if he's still got it with Scrubs, I suppose.